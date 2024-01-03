East Boston man charged with assaulting woman in apartment with her children present on New Year’s Day

Judge Shelley Joseph ordered Arevalo held on $5,000 bail and he’s due to return to court Feb. 12 for a probable cause hearing, Hayden’s office said.

Erick Arevalo, 23, was charged in East Boston division of Boston Municipal Court with armed assault with attempt to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery and assault and battery on a family or household member, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement.

An East Boston man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he assaulted and seriously injured a woman in an apartment where her children were present on New Year’s Day.

At about 12:21 a.m. Monday police responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment on Princeton Street in East Boston where officers found a female victim suffering from “multiple lacerations” to her head, neck, and one of her hands, Hayden’s office said.

Officers learned that Arevalo had fled the scene in the victim’s car, and while driving away allegedly struck a stone wall and three parked cars, and at one point allegedly got out of the vehicle and punched the face of individual who had yelled at him for “striking the driveway,” the statement said.

Police were able to make contact with Arevalo on a cell phone and arrested him in Brighton at about 1:40 a.m., Hayden’s office said.

Hayden praised the work of authorities who responded to the incident.

“This was a brutal assault, made even worse by the fact that it occurred while the victim’s children were present in the apartment,” Hayden said in the statement. “The quick work by investigators with help from those with knowledge of what happened helped make for a quick arrest.”

In the statement, Hayden’s office urged victims of any crime to call 911, and those seeking assistance to call SafeLink, a statewide domestic violence hotline, at 877-785-2020 or TTY at 877-521-2601. Help is also available on the Jane Doe Inc. website (www.janedoe.org/findhelp) and to members of the LGBTQ+ community through The Network/La Red by calling 617-742-4911 or 800-832-1901.

