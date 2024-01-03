Mayor Michelle Wu defends Claudine Gay in interview, points to ‘racial bias’

Wu told host James “Jimmy” Hills that she expected that anything she said in Gay’s defense would be taken out of context by “certain people.” But she said Gay received unfair criticism for giving legalistic answers during a Dec. 5 congressional hearing when asked whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard’s rules.

“I’m just really saddened by how the whole thing played out,” Wu said in an interview on the online show, “ Java with Jimmy .”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defended outgoing Harvard president Claudine Gay on Wednesday, one day after Gay resigned , saying the university’s first Black president made missteps but that “racial bias” helped end her controversial six-month tenure.

“I simply don’t believe that three minutes of a video clip, especially in a certain setting where ... people are putting you in a ‘gotcha’ moment, that that should define everything,” Wu said.

Wu said the intense media scrutiny on Gay in recent weeks, which included multiple accusations of plagiarism against her, has been influenced in part by opponents of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at universities.

“Of course, we all want our universities to reflect the best practices of scholarship and of academia, and no one here is defending plagiarism, or antisemitism, or whatever it is that some folks are trying to say this is about,” Wu said. “But when you look at who’s been doing the pushing, and when you look at who has been generating the constant, constant media noise about it, it is the very same folks who are celebrating now.”

Wu pointed to the US Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision last summer banning the use of race-based affirmative action in college admissions in response to two lawsuits challenging admissions practices at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The effort to dismantle racial diversity efforts in higher education “continues with the ... type of victory that certain people are trying to declare in this moment,” she said.

Wu is a 2007 graduate of Harvard College and 2012 graduate of Harvard Law School. She is the first woman and first person of color to be Boston’s mayor.

Wu said she had only interacted with Gay a couple of times and didn’t know her well but “was so excited by her plans for the relationship between Harvard and the city of Boston, by her commitment and vision for the campus.”

Wu said Gay had acknowledged she hadn’t always communicated effectively, “and I think anyone who’s in a position of leadership has a growth curve and a learning curve, and just a few months into being in a role like that takes a lot.”

“I don’t think anyone, again, is trying to defend certain aspects of what happened,” Wu said. “But it’s hard not to put the whole picture together, and to look at the dynamics of what happened and how personally this was based, how much sort of racial bias was definitely connected to this.”

