New year, new taxes in Providence?

It’s likely that the city would need General Assembly approval to impose these consumption-based taxes, but the idea is to “reduce the City’s reliance on property tax and properly acknowledge the city services utilized by individuals who visit and work in Providence but are not residents,” according to a report issued last week.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration said Tuesday that it supports a series of recommendations made by a special City Council commission that has been studying taxation and revenue in the capital city, including a tax on tickets sold for events in the city and a car parking tax.

You could end up paying a new tax to attend Friars’ games and to park in Providence.

”We worked collaboratively with the Special Tax Commission to provide all relevant information and work towards a more equitable tax structure for our residents and local businesses,” Smiley spokesman Josh Estrella said. “The Smiley administration supports these recommendations and is grateful for Chairwoman Jo-Ann Ryan and Council President Rachel Miller’s leadership in these efforts. We look forward to continuing this important work with City Council and our partners in the state to codify many of these recommendations.”

The commission’s report also recommends returning to owner-occupied and non-owner occupied tax rates (rather than a homestead exemption), new property tax categories for short-term rentals and smaller apartment complexes, and a request to the state to increase payments-in-lieu-of-taxes to the city.

The city also wants to craft a plan for reducing its commercial tax rate, which is among the highest in the country if you look at the rates in the largest cities in each state. Officials have largely held the line on commercial tax rates dating back to Mayor Angel Taveras’s administration nearly a decade ago.

The bigger picture: Providence ended the 2022-2023 fiscal year with a $431,000 surplus, the eighth consecutive year the city spent less than it brought in in revenue. But with American Rescue Plan money drying up and annual pension costs continuing to rise, city leaders are going to look for new revenue wherever they can find it.

The city’s five-year budget projections show potential deficits ranging from $7.1 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year to $14.5 million in the 2027-2028 fiscal years. That’s not exactly insurmountable red ink, but it’s not something Smiley and the City Council will be able to ignore, either.

