N.H. lawmakers convene for 2024 session as virus worries linger

The day was filled with reminders both that the 400-member House is near-evenly split between Republicans and Democrats and that COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses remain a lingering concern, as fluctuating attendance rates influence the outcome of day-to-day business in the chamber where remote participation isn’t allowed.

CONCORD, N.H. — Thirty-two members were marked as absent when the New Hampshire House called the roll Wednesday morning for the start of the legislative session, in which lawmakers resumed their work on a thick stack of bills left over from 2023 and looked ahead to their priorities for the coming year.

Dozens of lawmakers wore masks, and accusations flew publicly about House members who had allegedly reported to the State House despite being sick.

Representative Joseph Sweeney, a Republican from Salem, who serves as House majority floor leader, accused unspecified Democratic members of introducing a “serious public health threat” by coming to the session day after telling colleagues they had COVID the day before.

“The Democrat members in question were excused this morning for illness, yet they managed to get better and show up after lunch,” he wrote. “Imagine that.”

Sweeney declined to name the individuals he was accusing. “They know who they are and should be ashamed of themselves,” he told the Globe.

Fellow GOP lawmakers piled on. One likened the situation to “biological warfare.”

Democrats, meanwhile, contended they had taken reasonable precautions while Republicans had not.

As the session got underway Wednesday morning, House Clerk Paul C. Smith listed eight members who had indicated they would be absent for the day due to illness. Voting records show three of those members arrived later Wednesday and cast votes on some bills.

Representative Heath J. Howard, a Democrat from Strafford, said he had been feeling unwell but tested negative for COVID and then decided to travel to the State House and vote once he felt well enough to do so.

The other two representatives who voted after securing excused absences due to illness — Connie Lane, a Democrat from Concord, and Katy Peternel, a Republican from Wolfeboro — did not respond late Wednesday to requests for comment.

House Deputy Democratic Leader Alexis Simpson of Exeter said Democratic members have been following the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended precautions and isolation protocols since the pandemic began and will continue to do so.

“In the lead-up to session and during session, we have encouraged members of the House Democratic Caucus to follow these guidelines to keep themselves and others safe during the flu, cold, and COVID season,” she said.

When asked about Sweeney’s posts, House Majority Leader Jason M. Osborne, a Republican from Auburn, said he is aware that members sometimes come and go throughout the day, but he didn’t pay close attention to who had done so on Wednesday.

Concerns about coronavirus exposure have been the subject of heated disagreement in the House. In 2020, Speaker Dick Hinch, a Republican, died unexpectedly with COVID-19 the week after Organization Day, and Democrats accused their GOP colleagues of flouting public health guidelines. In 2021, a group of Democrats — including two who have since died of cancer — sued seeking remote access to House proceedings. They argued the virus still poses an acute threat to members who have serious health conditions. But they lost their case. One of the plaintiffs resigned in July 2023.

While it’s not clear what motivated Howard, Lane, and Peternel to report to the State House after having illness-related excused absences, all three weighed in on House Bill 601 late Wednesday afternoon. The measure would have directly certified students for free and reduced-price meals based on Medicaid data without families submitting an application.

Peternel voted with most almost all the Republicans to kill the bill, while Howard and Lane voted with all the Democrats and two Republicans to keep it alive. With a tie-breaking vote from Deputy Speaker Steven D. Smith, the final tally of 189-188 killed the measure.

Critics of the bill had raised concerns about privacy and the rights of parents to decide whether to enroll their children in government programs. A narrow majority of the House Finance Committee concluded it would be more responsible to discuss this idea in the broader education funding context as part of the next budget cycle.

The initial tally of absences on Wednesday was about on par with those recorded in recent terms. On the first session day in 2022, the morning roll call noted 40 absences; in 2020, just before the pandemic’s widespread disruption, there were 27 absences recorded. While the final tally fluctuated from one vote to the next, Republicans retained their narrow advantage in the House throughout the day.

