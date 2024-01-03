Nikki Haley says she would go after tax-exempt status for universities, in reference to Harvard

A man who identified as Harvard graduate asked Haley what she would do if she was president to “remove the scourge” that is diversity, equity, and inclusion in American universities.

“The second you go after their wallet — that’s when they change every bit of their personality,” Haley said in response to a question during a town hall in New Hampshire Wednesday.

MILFORD, N.H. — Former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley said if elected president, she would cut tax-exempt status for universities that, in her description, ignore instances of violence on campus.

The man then referenced the recent resignation of Claudine Gay, Harvard’s first Black president. Her resignation followed months of criticism by conservative politicians and media personalities, who believe universities have gone too far in adopting practices to bolster diversity and inclusion on campus.

Advertisement

Gay’s brief term was derailed by controversies stemming from the Israel-Hamas war, campus antisemitism, and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly works.

Gay was first criticized for having a late and weak response to the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel. That criticism was followed with allegations that she was too slow to respond to reports of resurgent campus antisemitism.

Public pressure for her ouster intensified after she gave legalistic answers during a Dec. 5 congressional hearing to questions about whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard’s rules.

University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill was criticized for offering similar testimony at the hearing, and resigned on Dec. 9. MIT president Sally Kornbluth also answered similarly and faced denunciations, but remains in her post after receiving a public and unconditional vote of confidence from the executive committee of MIT’s governing board days after the hearing.

“I saw those those three college presidents get out there, and they could not acknowledge the evil of antisemitism,” Haley said Wednesday. “If this had been the [Klu Klux Klan], all these presidents would have been up in arms. This is just as bad. It’s just as bad when a student feels unsafe.”

Advertisement

Haley told the crowd that she felt bad for the Harvard graduate who asked the question, and said universities “used to be pillars of what you want to see.”

“You have to hold them accountable. And when it comes to universities, you go after their money,” she said.





Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.