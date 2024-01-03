Three men arrested after leading police on chase in Boxford, Rowley and crashing car in Georgetown

Three men in a muscle car led police on a highway chase in Boxford and Rowley and were arrested after crashing the vehicle in Georgetown on Tuesday, State Police said.
At around 2:35 p.m., State Police Trooper Zachary Bolcome radioed that he was on Interstate 95 northbound in Boxford in pursuit of a Dodge Charger with Florida plates that “seemed to be trying to race other vehicles,” State Police said.
Bolcome followed the car into Rowley until it “reached speeds well over the posted limit” and he lost sight of the vehicle. Soon after, State Police received reports of a crash on the ramp from I-95 northbound to Route 133 in Georgetown.
Troopers found the Charger crashed and abandoned in the woods. Cruisers took positions around a perimeter and police dogs began searching for the suspects, State Police said.
At 3:22 p.m., the Georgetown Police Department received a 911 call from a resident reporting people in the woods behind their home and the three men were placed under arrest, State Police said.
No injuries were reported.
The alleged driver, Gregory Marmolejo, 21, of Lynn, was charged with street racing, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a license, leaving the scene of property damage, and failing to stop for police, among other offenses. The passengers, Abel Severino Reyes, 20, and David Garcia, 21, both of Lynn — were charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing, State Police said.
