Three men arrested after leading police on chase in Boxford, Rowley and crashing car in Georgetown

Three men in a muscle car led police on a highway chase in Boxford and Rowley and were arrested after crashing the vehicle in Georgetown on Tuesday, State Police said.

At around 2:35 p.m., State Police Trooper Zachary Bolcome radioed that he was on Interstate 95 northbound in Boxford in pursuit of a Dodge Charger with Florida plates that “seemed to be trying to race other vehicles,” State Police said.

Bolcome followed the car into Rowley until it “reached speeds well over the posted limit” and he lost sight of the vehicle. Soon after, State Police received reports of a crash on the ramp from I-95 northbound to Route 133 in Georgetown.