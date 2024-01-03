Property owners sue to block R.I. oyster farm

The property owners allege in their Dec. 22 lawsuit that they were not properly notified about Andrew Van Hemelrijck’s proposed half-acre farm in the waters nearby as a state agency prepared to vote on it. Instead, they found out about the impending Coastal Resources Management Council decision third-hand, at the last minute of a years-long process. That deprived them of the chance to show evidence that the project would “unlawfully and negatively impact public safety and the environment,” the property owners say.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Property owners on Narragansett’s Little Comfort Island are suing to reverse a state agency’s approval of an oyster and quahog farm in Point Judith Pond.

Advertisement

The Coastal Resources Management Council voted to approve the project over their objections, so now they’re suing in state Superior Court.

“They were denied their due process,” said Mark Fay of Murphy & Fay LLP, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Van Hemelrijck said in a written statement in response to the lawsuit that “it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t handle this outside of the court system.”

Plaintiffs include Carol Nulman, acting on behalf of various family trusts that own properties on Little Comfort Island, as well as the Rose Nulman Park Foundation. Rose Nulman Park, at the tip of Point Judith, is not directly adjacent to the proposed farm. Little Comfort Island property owner Bradley Waugh and an LLC he controls that owns a separate property are also named as plaintiffs.

CRMC, the state Department of Environmental Management, and Van Hemelrijck are named as defendants in the suit. The plaintiffs are seeking a court order reversing CRMC’s decision, or for the application process to start over — this time, with them involved.

The lawsuit is the latest legal fight over the state’s growing, but contentious, aquaculture industry. These disputes often pit homeowners and other users of the state’s waters against would-be shellfish farmers, thrusting CRMC in the middle. CRMC’s politically appointed council votes on whether or not to issue leases to aquaculture farmers in bodies of water like Point Judith Pond. The fights over oysters can go on for years.

Advertisement

Van Hemelrijck, who lives in South Kingstown and grew up in view of the proposed farm site, had a time-limited, small-scale shellfish farm under a permit to determine if shellfish farming was viable there. It was indeed viable, Van Hemelrijck found, and in 2020, he applied for a full-scale commercial permit. The main site would be a little more than half an acre. Another winter storage site nearby would be 0.05 acres.

The proposal originally encountered even broader opposition than just on Little Comfort Island. Several property owners on nearby Great Island along Mollusk Drive raised objections. But a mediation through the US Department of Agriculture plowed the way. Van Hemelrijck agreed to certain steps, like restricting winter work hours, to mollify the Mollusk Drive residents.

The Little Comfort Island property owners found little comfort in those accommodations, however. They say they didn’t find out about the proposal until the last minute, through a third party. Their attorney, Fay, appeared at the CRMC meeting to raise objections about the project in September, the Rhode Island Current reported. CRMC delayed the meeting by a month. In October, the council voted to approve the lease.

In his written statement, Van Hemelrijck said Nulman and Waugh did not participate in the USDA mediation program when they could have, opting instead to hire a “high-powered law firm.”

Advertisement

“This application was put out to public notice just like any other, and we were able to come to an agreement with all of the other objectors in less than a week’s time,” Van Hemelrijck said. “We postponed the original hearing for a month at the request of Carol, Brad and their lawyer and repeatedly reached out to bring them into the mediation process but they refused.”

Fay pushed back on Van Helemrijck’s statement: The problem wasn’t mediation, but timing, Fay said. There were only a few weeks between the September meeting and the October meeting where a vote was going to happen, and Van Helemrijck rejected another delay.

“I have no problem mediating anything, but I have to be given a certain amount of time to develop our case to present our position in regard to the mediation,” Fay said.

Aquaculture is a growing industry in Rhode Island, though it faces challenges — notably from nearby homeowners, fishermen, and recreational boaters who have raised concerns about various projects. Objections can range from the way the farms look to the way they might interfere with fishing, kayaking, or even waterskiing. The aquaculture industry says it does what it can to avoid those impacts.

In the latest aquaculture report, based on 2022 data, CRMC reported that there were 84 total aquaculture farms in Rhode Island, with an uptick in the number of acreage under lease as some farms expanded. The dollar value of aquaculture reached a record $8.3 million in 2022.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.