Quincy man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly setting raccoon on fire

Andrew Chieu of Quincy allegedly placed a caged raccoon over an open flame, according to a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.

A man who allegedly lit a raccoon on fire was arraigned on one count of animal cruelty in Quincy District Court on Tuesday morning, according to court records.

The raccoon is being treated at the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth.

The animal survived and was in the care of the New England Wildlife Center, said David Traub, Morrissey’s spokesman.

Attempts to reach the Weymouth-based center were unsuccessful.

The nonprofit posted a lengthy statement about the incident on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The center received the badly injured raccoon on Sunday. The animal had severe burns on his stomach, back, and paws, the center said.

The raccoon is being treated with pain medication, antibiotics, fluids, and nutritional support, according to the Facebook post.

“This raccoon has a long road to recovery ahead,” the center said in the statement, “but he is a fighter and we will do everything we can to get him through.”

According to court records, Chieu pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on personal recognizance.

His next court date is Feb. 15.

A lawyer representing Chieu could not be reached for comment.

