8 pop-up restaurants and food events worth checking out in Rhode Island in January 2024

Here are a few pop-up restaurants worth checking out in Rhode Island this month.

PROVIDENCE — January is supposed to be the quietest month for the dining world, yet pop-up restaurants are not slowing down. Chefs are popping up with experimental tasting menus and their food trucks at local breweries, inside existing taverns and dive bars, and in other spots across Rhode Island.

BURMESE FOODS AND TRIVIA

Nanu, a food truck and restaurant, serves traditional Burmese food like coconut milk noodle soup, bento boxes and more, at various trivia nights throughout the state.

What they’ll be serving: Dishes such as mohinga, chicken aloo curry rice boxes, and bento boxes. The menu rotates regularly, so check their Facebook page or Instagram for the latest weekly specials.

Specifics: Starting Jan. 3, and for every Wednesday in January, Nanu will be popping up at Long Live Beer Works at 40R Sprague St. in Providence, R.I., from 4 to 8 p.m. (trivia starts at 7 p.m.).

Cheesesteak Sandwich. Tom McCorkle/For The Washington Post

PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS, BUT IN NARRAGANSETT

Philadelphia transplant Julie Couchey is launching pop-up Jawn’s in Narragansett, where she and her husband Dean will be serving Philly cheesesteaks each week this month starting Jan. 6.

What they’ll be serving: Classic Philly cheesesteaks for $14 to $16 with various kinds of fries (classic, cheese fries, and cheesesteak fries). They’ll have chicken, beef, and both vegan and vegetarian options.

Specifics: From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, at The Tavern at 140 Point Judith Road in Narragansett, R.I. After that, the Coucheys will be cooking Philly cheesesteaks every weekend in January, starting on Thursdays and ending on Sundays, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Watch for updates on Jawn’s Instagram.

A Rhode Island-style clam chowder from Dune Brothers. Dune Brothers

CHOWDER, LOBSTER ROLLS, WINTER BREWS

Seafood shack Dune Brothers closed for the season shortly after Thanksgiving, and won’t reopen their Dyer Street location until sometime in March. Yet, you won’t have to wait that long to taste their fresh catches. From Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, Dune Brothers will have a mini “residency” at Narragansett Brewery in Providence.

What they’ll be serving: Classic New England seafood dishes including lobster rolls, chowder, little necks, mussels, and whole scup.

Specifics: From 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11; 2 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13; and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 at Narragansett Brewery at 271 Tockwotton St. in Providence, R.I.

Bonus: Dune Brothers is also collaborating with the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative at Fresh Harvest Kitchen where they’ll be cooking rock crab on Jan. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 9 East Ave. in Westerly, R.I.

Crispy chicken sandwiches from Nimki, a pop-up restaurant based in Providence, R.I. Nikhil Naiker

NIMKI AT COURTLAND CLUB

Nikhil Naiker, who previously cooked at the now-shuttered Fortnight Wine Bar, has been popping up around the state under the name Nimki. In 2023, he hosted a popular crispy chicken sandwich pop-up at The Royal Bobcat bar in Providence’s Federal Hill neighborhood, an evening series at Bolt Coffee, and he collaborated with chefs like Luke Mersfelder of Bywater in Warren, R.I.

Naiker is known to use New England seafood to showcase Fijian Indian flavors, serving delicious crudos, whole roasted mackerel, and pickling methods like achaar to bring out the flavors of local produce. To kick off his pop-ups this year, Naiker will head to Courtland Club on Jan. 11.

What they’ll be serving: Naiker will be hosting the second iteration of “Crispy Cream” where he’ll be serving fried chicken and other crispy items, while Big Feeling, an ice cream and sorbet pop-up, will be serving creamy desserts. Stay tuned on his Instagram for a menu drop.

Specifics: Thursday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m. at Courtland Club at 51 Courtland St. in Providence.

Marcelino’s grits and gravy. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

BRUNCH, BITES, AND BEERS

Adena “Bean” Marcelino, the owner of Black Beans, has long been planning her restaurant opening at the Southside Community Land Trust’s new Healthy Food Hub on Broad Street in Providence — which could open in the beginning of March. In the meantime, Marcelino will be hosting one of her tasting menus alongside a beer pairing with Long Live Beerworks.

What they’ll be serving: Each ticket includes five courses of brunch-inspired bites like spent grain parfait, sweet and sour glazed pork with creamy eggs, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits. Alongside these plates, Long Live Beerworks will be pouring five four-ounce beer pairings. Both Marcelino and someone from Long Live Beer Works will be guiding the tasting.

Specifics: Sunday, Jan. 14, starting at noon at Long Live Beerworks at 40R Sprague St. in Providence, R.I. Tickets are $45 each.

Rhode Island Spirits, the company that owns the brand "Rhodium," in bottles seen here on shelves at the distillery. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

CHEESE AND COCKTAIL PAIRINGS

Fromage pros Casey and Adrienne D’Arconte, who own the Cranston’s Edgewood Cheese Shop, are collaborating with the distillers at Rhode Island Spirits (which owns the Rhodium brand) for a tasting event of cheese and liquor.

What they’ll be serving: Tickets include three miniature cocktails from Rhode Island Spirits and three cheeses from Edgewood. Additional cocktails will be available for an added cost.

Specifics: Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rhode Island Spirits Distillery at 40 Bayley St. in Pawtucket, R.I. Tickets are $40 each.

Chef Calvin Eng prepares Food Network's New York City Wine & Food Festival in October 2023. Chance Yeh/Getty Images for NYCWFF

BROOKLYN’S BONNIES... BUT AT GIFT HORSE

Gift Horse opened with a splash in 2023, and is already planning some exciting collaborations and guest chef event series in 2024. On Jan. 29, Gift Horse will welcome award-winning chef Calvin Eng of Bonnie’s, a Cantonese American restaurant in Brooklyn. The restaurant made The New York Times’ Restaurant List in 2022, was named one of the best new restaurants to open that year by Bon Appétit, and Eng was named one of the best new chefs of the year by Food & Wine.

What they’ll be serving: Eng will help take over Gift Horse’s kitchen. Expect some fun dishes where he allows his Cantonese roots to shine.

Specifics: Monday, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m. at Gift Horse at 272 Westminster St. in Providence, R.I. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations should be booked for large parties.

Utility is a new kitchen goods store in Middletown, R.I. where function meets aesthetics. Utility

A SIP AND SHOP

Utility, a kitchen goods store that opened in late 2023 by the same team behind Thames Street Kitchen and Mission Group, is hosting a “Sip and Shop” event on Monday, Jan. 29. Those who attend will receive a 10 percent discount on any goods they purchase at Utility.

What they’ll be serving: Tiny Bar will be serving cocktails with a zero proof mocktail option, Little Bird Wellbeing will be offering donation-based 10-minute massages, and Black Leaf will be selling and sampling tea blends. There will be hors d’oeuvres, but those will be announced at a later date.

Specifics: Monday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Utility at 58 Aquidneck Ave. in Middletown R.I.

Know of another great pop-up taking place in January or February in Rhode Island? Email the details to alexa.gagosz@globe.com.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.