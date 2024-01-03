Smiley taps 3 for Providence School Board

If confirmed by the council, the new members will replace Mark Santow, who resigned, Carolina Roberts-Santana, whose term is expiring, and Muyideen Ibiyemi, whose term is also expiring. (Ibiyemi applied for reappointment, but did not attend a public forum in December that was mandatory to be considered.)

The three nominees, who were selected out of 42 applicants, are expected to be submitted to the City Council on Thursday.

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Brett Smiley has picked community health worker Michael Nina, Providence parent Melissa Hughes and nonprofit executive and parent Anjel Newmann to fill three vacant seats on the Providence School Board.

Advertisement

The new picks come at an interesting time for the school board, which lacks authority over the city schools due to a state takeover that started in 2019, but could regain control in a couple years. The board is also being converted into a half-elected, half-appointed body as of January 2025, with the first-ever election slated for this fall.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

It’s unclear if the new members, who are technically being appointed to three-year terms, will have to run for office this fall in order to stay on the board. The school board’s current makeup is nine members appointed by the mayor, but the new hybrid board will have five elected members and five appointed members.

City officials have not provided any clarity on which seats will become elected seats, or if members whose terms expire in 2026 or 2027 will be able to stay on the board without seeking reappointment. The elected members will have to live in different districts of the city, as will five of the appointed members, according to the charter change for the hybrid school board approved by voters in 2022.

The three new members were among five finalists interviewed by the mayor following recommendations by the School Board Nominating Committee. The two finalists who were not nominated were Ellen Viruleg and Miche’le Fontes.

Advertisement

Michael Nina, a project manager at ONE Neighborhood Builders, has been working in social services in Rhode Island for 20 years, according to his resume. A Providence schools graduate, he has a bachelor’s degree from Johnson & Wales University.

Melissa Hughes, a well-known parent advocate in the public school district, is a member of the city’s Parent Advisory Council, which works closely with district leadership. She’s also on the School Building Committee and a member of Parents Leading for Educational Equity, or PLEE. She has one child who attends Classical High School and another at Nathan Bishop Middle School.

Anjel Newmann, the co-executive director of arts nonprofit AS220, is an “artist, social designer and educator that utilizes art to uplift and inspire students,” the mayor’s office said. Newmann graduated from College Unbound, a bachelor’s degree program for adults, before getting her master’s degree in urban education at Providence College.

Newmann, who has a son at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School and another son who recently graduated from Central High School, told the Globe her experience working in the arts informed her decision to apply for the board.

“I think there’s so much potential and opportunity as the creative capital to bring what we’ve learned, from out of school and the arts, into our school system to get kids more engaged,” Newmann said. She said AS220 “allowed me to understand my passion for education in a way that regular school did not.”

Advertisement

She also said she feels it’s “absolutely critical” for the school board to reflect the diversity of the school district, which is majority students of color.

Reached by phone, Hughes said she felt it was a good time to join the school board as the state could return the schools to local control in the coming years.

“This feels like an important time to have parent and family voices in that space as the school board will likely regain some version of some control of the schools,” Hughes said. “I hope I am able to do that by my experience listening to families across the district.”

Hughes said she was not told whether she would be allowed to serve out the full three-year term, or if she would need to seek election or reappointment later this year to remain on the board.

She said her top priority is the mental health of students, along with academic achievement and school facilities.

Also reached by phone, Nina said one of his top priorities is improving the relationship between the school system and its families, especially those who are not native English speakers.

“There are some things we can do better in regards to communication, and providing a support group and culturally-appropriate support for a lot of the students that we have in Providence schools,” Nina said. He noted highly absenteeism rates and issues stemming from the pandemic.

The 42 people who applied for the school board seats included parents, community leaders and former officeholders, among them former City Council President David Salvatore and former school board member Jesus Nuñez.

Advertisement

Reached by phone, Salvatore declined to comment on not being selected, though he said the mayor’s office had encouraged him to apply. He declined to comment on whether he plans to run for one of the elected seats this fall.

The new school board nominations are not on on the published agenda for Thursday’s City Council meeting, but are expected to be added off-docket during the meeting. The council typically vets the nominees in committee before approval.

“Providence School Board Members play a vital role in supporting our students and ensuring we improve educational outcomes across the city,” Smiley said in a statement. “I am proud of the excellent engagement we saw this year with our revamped recruitment process, and look forward to further opportunities to engage with Providence community members over the next school year.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.