These maps show how much snow Southern New England could receive from first storm of year

Seasonably cold air will overtake the Northeast later this week, setting us up for what could be our first significant snowfall of the season.

With cold air in place, much of Southern New England will see “mostly a snow event Sunday,” said Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein.

Weather models are forecasting the snow to begin falling late Saturday night and into a good part of Sunday across Southern New England, according to the National Weather Service in Norton. The Greater Boston area will turn blustery and much colder Thursday night into Saturday before a strong low brings potential “plowable” snow later in the evening Saturday.