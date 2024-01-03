These maps show how much snow Southern New England could receive from first storm of year

fb-pixelNew England winter storm: These maps show how much snow to expect Skip to main content

New England is getting snow this weekend, but just how much?

By Marianne Mizera Globe Staff,Updated January 3, 2024, 13 minutes ago
These maps show how much show to expect from the upcoming storm.NWS Boston

Seasonably cold air will overtake the Northeast later this week, setting us up for what could be our first significant snowfall of the season.

With cold air in place, much of Southern New England will see “mostly a snow event Sunday,” said Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein.

Weather models are forecasting the snow to begin falling late Saturday night and into a good part of Sunday across Southern New England, according to the National Weather Service in Norton. The Greater Boston area will turn blustery and much colder Thursday night into Saturday before a strong low brings potential “plowable” snow later in the evening Saturday.

The NWS says there is “lots of uncertainty” with the storm’s track and the amount of snowfall we will see, but it looks like the region may finally see some wintry precipitation after weeks of mild weather.

“There is still considerable uncertainty on snow amounts, including the location of the rain/snow line,” NWS meteorologists said Wednesday morning.

By Thursday afternoon and Friday, meteorologists should have more clarity on the amount of snow accumulation.

With cold air in place, much of the area will see mostly a snow event Sunday.Dave Epstein
There is still significant error possible in the forecasts for snow Sunday, but by Thursday afternoon and Friday more clarity on accumulation will be available.NOAA
The GFS forecast model showing the probable storm path as it moves over the Northeast from Saturday to Monday.TropicalTidbits.com

European ensemble models, as seen in the map below, show a middle range of snow potential.

The average of the ensembles from the Euro model has a moderate snowstorm for much of Southern New England Sunday.(WeatherBELL)

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.

