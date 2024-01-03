N.H.’s highest court to hear case on controversial airport project

Texas-based company Million Air has been trying to build a new jet refueling station, a project that’s faced opposition from some local residents as well as Port City Air, which is currently the only private jet refueling station at the airport. Because the project would impact a wetland, Million Air had to apply for a wetland permit from the Department of Environmental Services.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case Wednesday morning to determine whether a renter can make an environmental appeal or if only landowners are allowed to do so.

CONCORD, N.H. — A battle over a proposed new jet refueling station at Portsmouth International Airport has made its way to the state’s Supreme Court, where the case could set a precedent about who is allowed to weigh in on environmental concerns before the New Hampshire Wetlands Council.

Port City Air leases a hangar abutting the area where Million Air wants to build. Port City Air objected to the wetlands permit after learning about the project, as did some area residents concerned about environmental degradation. They pointed to Air Force testing which found a high concentration of the toxic PFOS chemical in the area, in addition to concerns about fuel spills, and the use of glycol, used to remove ice and snow from aircraft. It can contaminate nearby groundwater, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An online petition organized by Rye resident Dania Seiglie gathered over 1,300 signatures. After holding a public hearing in April 2022, the Department of Environmental Services Wetlands Bureau decided to issue the permit. The project still requires additional approvals from the Pease Development Authority, and public hearings have been promised.

Port City Air tried to appeal the decision to New Hampshire Wetlands Council, but Million Air asked the case to be dismissed because Port City Air doesn’t own the land abutting Million Air’s project, it leases it. A hearing officer sided with Million Air, dismissing the appeal in January 2023.

On Wednesday, Jake Marvelley, an attorney who represents Port City Air, will make the case to the Supreme Court that Port City Air should be treated as a landowner and allowed to weigh in regarding environmental concerns surrounding this project.

He said the company has a 30-year lease on the land. “They walk, talk, and act in most respects like a landowner, but they’re a tenant,” he said.

Marvelley said as a policy matter, the Wetlands Council should hear all appeals and that it would be unjust to exclude long-term tenants who could be impacted by future contamination resulting from the new neighboring development.

The proposed project would include a building with a footprint of more than 21,000 square feet, and a fuel farm with capacity for up to 105,000 gallons of fuel, according to a Portsmouth Herald report. It would also include a new driveway to access the facility.

Port City Air hired a local engineering firm to analyze the area. The company argues the new jetport will harm an environmentally sensitive area. In its opening brief, the company’s lawyers said both the construction and operation of a new jetport would impact a wetland.

Seiglie shares those concerns. In an email, she said she’s been following the case closely.

“The proposed project increases the risk of causing contamination to our drinking water and to our wetlands,” she wrote in the online petition.

“The significance of these wetlands cannot be understated,” she continued, noting the area is part of the Hodgdon Brook watershed that flows to North Mill Pond before emptying into the Piscataqua River. She said the wetlands are connected to an aquifer that provides drinking water to the Pease Tradeport as well as parts of Newington, and noted that water from Pease was recently cleaned up after years of contamination of forever PFAS chemicals.

The Department of Environmental Services did not file a brief to the Supreme Court on the case, and they are not scheduled to present oral arguments Wednesday. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Seiglie said there are alternative sites Million Air could use that wouldn’t endanger wetlands or drinking water, but that the company has ignored other options.

A lawyer for Million Air did not return a request for comment. When reached by telephone, a representative for Million Air said no one was immediately available to comment, but a written brief outlines the argument an attorney representing the company will make.

Nathan Fennessy of Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios submitted that brief on behalf of Million Air, arguing the Wetlands Council was correct to exclude Port City, as a tenant with limited access to and use of the property. He wrote that Port City’s property rights do not amount to ownership and that the Wetlands Council’s decision does not interfere with its interests in the property.

Fennessy further argued in the brief that Port City’s due process was met through the public hearing held to address the issue.

His statement points out that for more than two decades, Port City has had a monopoly on its business, which is called fixed based operations and includes storing airplanes, selling fuel, as well as maintaining and repairing airplanes.

“This appeal is part of a multi-pronged approach by Port City to prevent or delay Pease Aviation Partners LLC d/b/a Million Air Portsmouth (”Million Air”) from opening up a competing FBO [fixed based operations] at Pease,” Fennessy wrote, noting that on the same day Port City wrote to Pease Development Authority opposing Million Air’s proposal, Port City put forward a separate proposal of its own to build on the same parcel.

Port City Air responded in a subsequent written brief that it “proposed a different kind of facility... with a different, safer footprint on a dry portion of the site that would not pose the same environmental hazards...” That facility, Marvelley wrote, would not include a fuel farm or fuel-truck parking area, nor “a roadway through contaminated wetlands.”

Fennessy said Million Air also hired a wetlands scientist to delineate and report on the wetlands, and that the Pease Development Authority hired an independent consultant to verify this work. He said the Department of Environmental Services also conducted a field inspection delineating the wetland area. Port City is contesting that delineation, arguing the wetland is larger than Million Air claims.

Pease Development Authority did not return a request for comment on this story.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.