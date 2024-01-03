A half-dozen ballot measures affecting Uber and Lyft drivers cleared a hurdle for the November ballot. It’s as complicated as it sounds.

The ride-share-related petitions are among 10 the secretary of state’s office said gathered the 74,000-plus signatures necessary to officially move to the Legislature, which now has until the end of April to either pass or propose a substitute for each proposed ballot question. If lawmakers fail to act, supporters of the measures must gather more signatures to officially land their questions on the November ballot.

As many as six proposals that would reshape the employment status of Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts cleared a key hurdle toward making the November ballot, state officials said Wednesday, raising the prospect of voters confronting a complicated tangle of issues, unless state lawmakers act.

The crop of 10 ballot proposals that officially advanced include high-profile bids to eliminate the MCAS exam as a high school graduation requirement and legalize the possession of natural psychedelics, including psilocybin mushrooms.

But it’s the plethora of ride-share proposals — a fraction of which are expected to ultimately survive — that represent the knottiest debate.

One petition, filed by the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, would allow ride-hailing drivers to unionize in Massachusetts. A separate set of measures backed by Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, as well as a cohort of drivers, would enshrine gig drivers’ status as independent contractors, while, in some cases, providing them some benefits.

The unionization petition does not seek to classify workers one way or another, meaning it’s possible that, should they both go before voters, both could pass. But labor groups pushing the unionization effort roundly oppose the second set of questions.

Further complicating matters: The industry-backed coalition seeking to ensure drivers are independent contractors is pushing five separate versions of roughly the same proposal. Of these, the secretary of state’s office sent two to the Legislature on Wednesday; officials expect to advance three others later this month. All five include the classification language but only some would provide new benefits for drivers.

Conor Yunits, a spokesperson for the committee known as Flexibility and Benefits for Massachusetts Drivers 2024, which is behind the industry-backed measures, said the group intends to ultimately pursue just one for the November ballot. But he said it was “too early to say” which one.

“It will come down where we are later in the Legislature,” he said.

That remains a wild card. The Legislature has in the past stepped in with compromise language to avoid thorny measures reaching the ballot, the most recent example being in 2018 when it passed what’s known as the “grand bargain.”

The sweeping law raised the minimum wage, ensured paid medical and family leave, and eliminated premium pay for Sunday workers, taking full effect last year. Its passage effectively kept off the ballot three separate questions, including one that would have asked voters to slice the sales tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent.

But it’s unclear if legislative leaders have an appetite to do the same for ride-share driver classification, an issue that’s hung over Beacon Hill for years.

House and Senate members have already filed bills that would give workers the ability to form a union, as well as mandate a guaranteed minimum wage and paid sick time, but wouldn’t classify them as employees. Others have filed bills that would classify drivers as independent contractors, while offering benefits such as accounts to help cover health insurance premiums.

Aides to Senate President Karen E. Spilka declined to say if lawmakers should reach a compromise, saying she’s confident the petitions would be “reviewed diligently.” House Speaker Ron Mariano office did not respond to questions about the ride-share ballot measures; when asked about several petitions earlier Wednesday, the Quincy Democrat told reporters he hadn’t “looked at them to be honest with you,” according to audio from the State House News Service.

Yunits said his group’s hope is that the Legislature “would bring all parties to the table to find a compromise.” But it doesn’t appear lawmakers have so far tried to broach such talks. “Not to my knowledge,” Yunits said.

Roxana Rivera, who leads SEIU 32BJ in Massachusetts and is helping lead efforts for the unionization proposal, said the group’s focus is on its own legislation, arguing that the industry-backed ballot petitions would “ultimately limit the rights of drivers.”

“We are willing to pursue any available avenue that will strengthen the rights of ride-share drivers in this state, while maintaining the strength of existing Massachusetts law to protect all workers,” she said.

The situation is setting up a complicated — and likely expensive — battle for the hearts and minds of voters. A proposed ballot question on ride-share drivers in 2022 attracted millions of dollars in donations, including the single largest political contribution in state history, in the span of only a few months. It appeared to be headed for the ballot, too, before the Supreme Judicial Court threw out the tech industry-backed proposal as unconstitutional.

This time the courts could again provide some clarity on the issue before voters get to weigh in. A trial is slated to begin in May in a lawsuit filed by then-attorney general, and now-governor, Maura Healey against Uber and Lyft in 2020.

Her office argued that the tech giants are breaking the law by failing to classify drivers as employees, saying at the time that it had received hundreds of complaints from Uber and Lyft drivers about their lack of access to minimum wage, earned sick time, and other employee protections. A new union-backed report released in October found that Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts earn well below the state’s $15 minimum wage.

Here are the other questions that could land before voters in November, depending on the Legislature’s next move:

— Backed by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, one petition would ask voters to eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement, established under the 1993 Education Reform Act and enacted a decade later. The union has long argued the requirement is unfair, overly stressful for students, and puts too much focus on a narrow set of topics.

— Another proposal would apply the state’s minimum wage of $15 to tens of thousands of tipped service workers. It’s being pushed by Cambridge-based advocacy group One Fair Wage but has been received hesitantly in the House, with Mariano on Wednesday calling it a “real sticky issue” for workers and employers.

— State Auditor Diana DiZoglio would gain the power to audit the Legislature under another proposal she has pushed and her campaign has helped personally fund. It’s drawn intense opposition from legislative leaders, who’ve argued it’s “wholly unnecessary,” and the attorney general’s office has already told DiZoglio that, under current law, she has no authority to unilaterally probe the legislative branch, nor can she sue lawmakers in an attempt to force their hand.

— A proposal that would legalize the possession and supervised use of natural psychedelics, including psilocybin mushrooms, also cleared the signature threshold. Modeled after similar measures in Oregon and Colorado, the proposed measure calls for the creation of a state commission to license “psychedelic therapy centers.” Retail sales of magic mushrooms would otherwise be prohibited, but people 21 and over would be allowed to use and possess limited amounts.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.