Imam is critically wounded in shooting outside New Jersey mosque

The victim, whom police identified as an imam at the mosque, was taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition. An investigation is underway, said Fragé, who said that the gunman was at large and did not reveal a motive for the shooting.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting, the Masjid Muhammad mosque in Newark, shortly after 6 a.m., according to Fritz Fragé, Newark’s public safety director.

An imam was shot and critically wounded outside a New Jersey mosque Wednesday, authorities said.

On Wednesday morning, the mosque was cordoned off as people milled around looking for information.

Lateef Murphy, 53, who sometimes prays at the mosque, said the shooting would have ripple effects throughout the Muslim community in Newark.

“It’s a shame; our religion is not about violence,” Murphy said. “It’s about how to live your life without hatred.”

Dwayne Hill, 64, said he had lived near the mosque his entire life and that those who worship there had always been good neighbors.

“The mosque people are no problem. They keep to themselves and do what they believe in,” he said. “They’ve been feeding and clothing the neighborhood for years.”

This breaking news story will be updated. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.