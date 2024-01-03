The bullies beat Claudine Gay. Black women in academia wonder if they will be next.

But it was not to be. Critics, including conservatives still aggrieved by the contentious confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pounced on Guinier’s law review articles, calling her a racial separatist despite her career work of expanding voting rights. They dismissed her as a “quota queen,” notwithstanding her long-stated opposition to racial quotas.

When President Bill Clinton picked Guinier in 1993 to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, which would have made the noted civil rights litigator and scholar the first Black woman to hold that role, the excitement was palpable even on my college campus in Detroit, where I was a pre-law student.

Guinier’s detractors knew then what many of Gay’s critics know now: Facts are not as important as the ability to gin up enough outrage for a political or ideological takedown. And if the bullies’ target is a Black woman, it’s all the more likely that the bullies will win.

Despite strong support from Guinier’s colleagues and throughout the civil rights law community, Clinton succumbed to the pressure campaign and announced that he was withdrawing Guinier’s nomination, citing the “intense controversy” over her writings.

Though history would eventually correct the record on Guinier, who is remembered as a trailblazer and champion of protecting American democracy, there was a price to be paid for her doomed nomination. It would take nearly three decades for another Black woman to be confirmed to lead the Civil Rights Division: current Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. And she still had to overcome a similar smear campaign to get there.

Whatever your views about Claudine Gay, the plagiarism accusations against her, or her handling of antisemitism on campus, the mode of her downfall should ring alarm bells for everyone in academia. The voices of deep-pocketed donors with even deeper animosity for diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts drowned out those of the members of Harvard University’s own governing board, which supported Gay until they didn’t. If some folks missed that piece of context in this controversy, Black women surely did not.

As Joy Gaston Gayles, a professor and a former president of the Association for the Study of Higher Education, told me, Black women in academia feel disposable.

“It’s no secret that if you are a Black woman, in order to rise to certain levels of leadership — especially at a place like Harvard — you’ve got to do 10 times more than people who are privileged and who don’t share your identities have to do,” said Gayles, who heads the Department of Educational Leadership, Policy, and Human Development at North Carolina State University but clarified that she was expressing her personal views.

“But I feel like we are in a place now that even if you do that, that doesn’t protect you,” Gaston continued. “That doesn’t save you from what we see happening all the time.” As if completing my thought, Gaston pointed to the example of Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for her work on The New York Times’s 1619 Project, who was recruited by the dean of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism school to become a chair. But Hannah-Jones’s tenure application was slow-walked back after objections by a mega-donor and conservative critics gave board members cold feet. After offering Hannah-Jones a five-year contract, she threatened a discrimination lawsuit. When the board ultimately voted to grant her tenure, she turned the offer down and accepted a post at Howard University instead; she settled with UNC rather than suing them.

But again, significant damage was done, and Black female professors in Chapel Hill and beyond expressed solidarity with Hannah-Jones and wondered if they too could face a similar fate.

“They think, ‘Even (if I) strive to do this, if I make all these accomplishments, why climb the ladder only to be violated?’” Gaston said. “Is this worth it?”

Even among Black women who succeed in academia, the toll can be great. The deaths of two Black female college presidents last year — JoAnne A. Epps of Temple University and Orinthia Montague of Vol State — led some Black academics to speculate if their deaths were hastened by the stress Black women feel on the job. Given the medical data supporting the fact that racism shortens Black people’s lives by weathering our bodies, I can understand the suggestion.

It’s also clear that the unique pressure Black women feel in academia contributes to the critical shortage of Black women in tenured positions in Boston-area universities and beyond, with roughly 2 percent of tenured positions held by Black women.

Gay pointed out the role race and ideology played in her downfall.

“Amidst all of this, it has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor — two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am — and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus,” she wrote in her resignation announcement.

The racialized, ideological attacks should frighten us all, including those at Harvard now tasked with finding and supporting a new leader. Among the many questions they will have to answer is what this means for the future of Black women on campus.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.