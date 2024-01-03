Is Gen Z bailing on Biden?

The Biden campaign’s age-related concerns are no longer about only the president’s advanced years. Despite playing a critical part in electing Joe Biden in 2020, many young voters are apprehensive about backing him again in 2024. “There’s not a viable alternative that resonates with young people but they don’t like the way the administration is handling the [Israel-Hamas] crisis,” said New Hampshire Youth Movement executive director Sayles Kasten, adding that young voters “feel trapped.”

This column first appeared in The Primary Source , Globe Opinion’s free weekly newsletter about local and national politics. If you’d like to receive it in your inbox every Wednesday, sign up here .

Advertisement

New Hampshire’s young progressives aren’t the only ones. According to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, almost three quarters of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 years-old surveyed disapprove of Biden’s position on the war in Gaza. Progressive youth organizations, including March for Our Lives and the Sunrise Movement, recently wrote to President Biden saying they were issuing a “very stark and unmistakable warning” that the White House’s stance on the war in Gaza “risks millions of young voters staying home or voting third party next year.” More than 40 White House interns signed an anonymous letter calling on their boss to advocate for a ceasefire, saying they “will never forget how the pleas of the American people have been heard and thus far, ignored.” The media are running with the doomsaying, with many outlets sounding the alarm that young Americans are “bailing on Biden.”

Not so fast. Young voters, though important to Democratic victory, aren’t necessarily going to tank the president’s reelection campaign over his support of Israel. And with almost a year until 2024 and the strong possibility of former president Donald Trump on the ticket, there’s plenty of time for Democrats to convince young progressive voters to return, even if reluctantly.

Advertisement

Helping Biden is the fact that many of his voters do not feel that they are being “ignored” when it comes to Israel. Forty-six percent of voters under 30 surveyed say they sympathize with Palestinians more than Israel. But 57 percent of 45-to-64-year olds and 63 percent of voters over 65 polled sympathize more with Israel than Palestinians. Among independents surveyed, 43 percent sympathize more with Israel and 17 percent sympathize with “both” sides. Independents were crucial to Biden’s 2020 election, with 52 percent voting for him, up from 42 percent supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016. Losing some young voters is unfortunate. Losing independents and reliable older voters is a nonstarter.

And though the Israel-Hamas war is dominating headlines — and college protests — foreign policy doesn’t often determine electoral outcomes. The current conflict in Gaza is no exception. Among those surveyed in the Times/Siena College poll, only 1 percent of registered voters named the Middle East and Israel/ Palestinians as a top concern. Biden’s management of other policy areas is far more problematic. The economy and immigration are among voters’ top priorities — and Biden’s performance in both areas among their lowest level of approval.

But Biden’s support of Israel could hurt him in a different way: by disrupting voter mobilization. Young progressive organizations were a crucial part of the Biden election machine in 2020 and if enough pro-Palestinian organizers defect, the campaign could lose valuable manpower. “These campaigns run on the excitement of young people — they’re the folks who are usually knocking on doors, staffing these campaigns, being active on social media,” said Kasten. “If you don’t have that base of support, then it can be harder to do a lot of nitty gritty organizing that it takes.”

Advertisement

This is especially true in swing states like Michigan where the Muslim population outnumbers Biden’s winning margin in 2020. Jasmine Rivera, the co-executive director of Rising Voices, a progressive nonprofit organization that works with Michigan’s pan-Asian community, told me that among her staff members, there’s a feeling that “they do not want to endorse the Biden administration.”

Organizers might struggle with youth voters’ apathy and inaction — and that could stem from more than Israel policy. Hasan Pyarali, president of College Democrats at Wake Forest and chair of the College Democrats of America’s Muslim Caucus told me that Biden’s approach to Israel has been “disappointing” and added that Biden’s approval of the Willow Project, an oil drilling plan in Alaska, made CDA “very much unhappy with his actions.” Members hope that the president “changes course.” CDA, which is the official college outreach arm of the Democratic National Committee, also put out a statement Dec. 13 calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Just one week later, it sent a letter to the White House criticizing Biden for his “indifference” on climate change issues. Sunrise’s political director, Michele Weindling told me that “the Willow Project was a massive betrayal to Gen Z.”

Advertisement

Pyarali fears that young voters, swing voters, and/or low-turnout voters “might stay home” or “might leave that top part of the ballot blank” out of principle. Weindling thinks that “a lot of our generation” will stay at home on Election Day because they are “feeling so alienated.”

But it’s too soon to know for sure if broken promises will sway young progressives who were never smitten with Biden in the first place — and still turned out in the general to prevent a Trump victory. NHYM, for example, still made about 50,000 calls and sent about 200,000 texts in support of Biden in the general election, despite endorsing Bernie Sanders in the primary. Biden and Amy Klobuchar tied for last in the New Hampshire Democratic primary among voters 18- to 29-years-old.

Faced with a political choice between a possible Trump or Biden presidency, young voters have proven they will go with the latter, even through gritted teeth. Conor Beswick, a member of the College Democrats at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire told me that if Biden is the Democratic nominee, “my plans to vote for him remain unchanged” by current events.

Barring Trump losing the Republican nomination, there’s space — and time — for improvement. Despite a higher level of apathy across youth voters, a fall 2023 Harvard Youth poll found that Republicans and independents surveyed were both 10 percent less likely to “definitely vote,” but Democrats were just 2 percent less likely. And young voters are hardly engaged in the election this early into campaign season. Of the 14 state primaries that took place on Super Tuesday in 2020, Biden lost the youth vote in each of them and youth voter participation never exceeded 20 percent.

Advertisement

That leaves Democrats time to make their pitch to the young progressives. They will highlight Biden victories on progressive priorities that have more political salience than Israel, like abortion. And with Trump maintaining a commanding lead in the GOP primaries, Democrats can make 2024 less of a referendum on Israel and more of a choice between a Democrat and a MAGA Republican.

Carine Hajjar is a Globe Opinion writer. She can be reached at carine.hajjar@globe.com.