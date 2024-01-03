To rebuild, Harvard needs to reform DEI culture

Conservatives, moderates, and even many liberals have been warning for years that Harvard has been drifting into dangerous ideological conformity, with progressive nostrums about race and gender identity promulgated as gospel, chilling what ought to be open debate over what are actually highly contested ideas. And now the university’s failure to do so has come home to roost.

If Harvard University wants to avoid more scandals like the ones that felled president Claudine Gay — and improve the educational experience on campus at the same time — the solution is straightforward: It needs to rebuild a culture on campus in which many points of view can be aired freely, whether the subject is affirmative action, transgender issues, Israel and Palestinians, or Harvard’s own decisions.

Like a strong immune system, a healthy environment of open debate might have helped Harvard respond more effectively to its challenges over the past year — or maybe even to have avoided them in the first place.

Rebuilding that culture of open debate also means, inevitably, reforming the one that has increasingly taken its place. The university has created a diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracy that, despite its anodyne name, has had a pernicious effect on campus speech. Gay was part of that effort, dating to her tenure as dean of the faculty of arts and sciences.

What DEI offices like Harvard’s do can be hard to pinpoint and often sounds relatively innocuous. And some are, like diversifying “the portraiture of white men” on campus, which Gay’s Task Force on Visual Culture and Signage sought to do. But DEI also promotes a specific ideology that treats contentious ideas and terms — “white fragility,” for instance — as settled questions, and as part of the university administration, its diktats then carry a sense of authority.

From the outrage over Harvard’s admissions practices that essentially discriminated against Asian American students, to Harvard being ranked worst in free speech, to the bungling of the response to the Oct. attack on Israel by Hamas, to Gay’s resignation, the events of Harvard’s tumultuous year are rooted in the school’s inability to accommodate heterodox viewpoints. Who was going to raise questions about Gay’s academic record — which might have prompted the university to scrutinize it more carefully before hiring her as president — when that would mean risking being labeled a racist or fragile under the university’s own DEI framework?

Sometimes faculty are hounded for stating science. Carole Hooven, a professor in Human Evolutionary Biology, was lambasted on campus for saying in 2021 that “there are in fact two sexes … and those sexes are designated by the kinds of gametes we produce.” The Harvard Crimson student newspaper reported that backlash included “some arguing Hooven’s remarks set back Harvard and the department’s diversity and inclusion efforts.” Hooven retired from Harvard and joined the American Enterprise Institute.

Gay, a progressive academic who appointed the first dean of Harvard’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging, was initially shielded from criticism by the Harvard Corporation, the university’s governing board, which should have investigated allegations of plagiarism as soon as they received them. in October.

But Gay isn’t the sole offender. Harvard professor Steven Pinker told me she has been “caught up in a mess not of her own making.” That the board didn’t correct course sooner reflects a stubborn adherence to the school’s prevailing progressive agenda and the hubris of an institution that sees itself above criticism. Seemingly keeping Gay, a champion of the school’s progressive orthodoxy, was more important than enforcing rules of academic excellence.

To be clear, Harvard’s commitment to ideals like diversity and inclusion is good — when done correctly. Fostering a racially diverse, gender-balanced community helps to create nuanced conversations that enhance education and critical thinking. But as DEI has become the main priority of institutions of higher education, it has eclipsed the end that it is meant to serve: a well-rounded education that challenges students to think critically not only about their own ideas but the scrutiny of others.

What should institutional reforms look like? Pinker offered five good starting points in these pages, including adopting a “clear and conspicuous policy on academic freedom” and stopping students from disrupting events by exercising “a heckler’s veto, which blocks the speech of others.” Crucially, he encourages Harvard to “incentivize departments to diversify their ideologies” and to “disempower DEI.” I’d add reconfiguring job applications at Harvard to change or remove “DEI statements.” As the Bok Center for Teaching and Learning at Harvard describes them, such statements ask applicants to lay out “one’s accomplishments, goals, and process to advance excellence in diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging as a teacher and a researcher in higher education” — a clear directive to mouth progressive policies.

All hope isn’t lost for Harvard. Pinker described this year as Harvard’s annus horribilis, evoking the term Queen Elizabeth II once used to describe an especially rough year for the British royal family. Even in the aftermath of her annus horribilis, though, Queen Elizabeth described the scathing critiques she received as “an effective engine for change.” Such change, she said, must “be incorporated into the stability and continuity of a great institution.” The first step is to create a place where such conversations can take place openly.

Carine Hajjar is a Globe Opinion writer. She can be reached at carine.hajjar@globe.com.