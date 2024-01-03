Has the time finally come for ‘forever chemicals’ in Mass.?

I commend the Globe for its editorial in support of An Act to Protect Massachusetts Public Health from PFAS ( “Massachusetts should ban PFAS in consumer products,” Dec. 24, 2023). Our state has been a leader in PFAS testing, regulation, and research. The bill proposed by state Representative Kate Hogan and Senator Julian Cyr would advance public health through phasing out “forever chemicals” in many products by 2030. However, some industries resist a comprehensive approach and seek many exceptions for what they consider “essential” products without exploring nontoxic alternatives. Industries will continually broaden their definition of “essential” as a way to water down the bill once it is passed.

The Globe repeats the industry line against defining PFAS as a class, writing that “industry representatives say adopting too broad a definition … could outlaw compounds with no adverse health effects.” A vast amount of science now demonstrates health effects of many PFAS and shows similarities in mechanisms of action that make it likely that all PFAS have negative health effects. PFAS producers hid health effects findings on the two most common PFAS —PFOA and PFOS — for decades, and researchers had great difficulty in getting research funded and published. We cannot let this “tobacco science” approach keep us from getting rid of hazardous PFAS.

Phil Brown

Director, Social Science Environmental Health Research Institute

Codirector, PFAS Project Lab

Northeastern University

Boston

The writer is a University Distinguished Professor of Sociology and Health Sciences at Northeastern.





These chemicals must be regulated as a broad class

The Globe editorial is right to argue that Massachusetts should ban PFAS in consumer products. However, after nearly a year of study involving multiple stakeholders, the Massachusetts PFAS Interagency Task Force agreed with independent scientists that PFAS must be regulated as a broad class. PFAS consist of more than 15,000 complex synthetic petrochemicals, with new ones still being created. Those PFAS that have been studied have been shown to be toxic at extremely low levels. All of these highly mobile “forever chemicals” have already caused irreversible harm to the global environment during the 80 years they have been produced without restriction.

We need to always follow the precautionary principle that puts safety first. We already have the information we need in in order to expose and stop the use of PFAS under the careful public program proposed in the state’s current comprehensive bill.

Clint Richmond

Conservation chair

Sierra Club, Massachusetts chapter

Boston

The writer participated in the process of the task force’s work but was not a member.