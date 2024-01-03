He wonders if his prison pen pal was a victim of poor health care

The Dec. 27, 2023, editorial, “Warren, Markey shine a much-needed light on prison health care,” about concerns over the state Correction Department’s for-profit health care provider Wellpath, prompted me to write this letter. I was a pen pal for about 19 months with a prisoner at Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater, until his death last year. Based on our regular written correspondence, I am convinced that his death probably could have been prevented had he received the medical care he deserved.

In many of his letters, especially in his final months, he was despondent, frustrated, and angry about not receiving adequate health care, including lack of attention or follow up to what was recommended by certain medical personnel (he did have a therapist who he thought was caring and good). Those who are imprisoned in Massachusetts and elsewhere should be treated as worthy human beings.