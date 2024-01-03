Home of the Week: Study overlooking Natick lake will test your work ethic

Year Built: 1960; addition 2002

Square feet 1,335

Bedrooms 2

Baths 1 full

Sewer/Water Private/public

Taxes: $6,616 (2023)

In this waterfront home, the sharp edges of modern design coexist peacefully with the soft natural elements of Natick’s Lake Cochituate. Tucked on 0.13 of an acre at the terminus of a dead-end street, the midcentury modern home is the ideal lake house for any outdoor enthusiast who wants a half-hour commute to Boston.

Cruise up the driveway to the 220-square-foot carport, which provides one covered space. There is room for several other vehicles in the driveway.

Step inside the front door to the landing, and choose which direction of the split-level home you’d like to see first. Five stairs lead down to the main living area. There you’ll find the galley-style kitchen, which measures 221 square feet. An L-shaped wooden peninsula provides space for two seats. Like the peninsula, the countertops are gray Formica. The white wood cabinets contrast with the black appliances, including an electric stove. The flooring is gray vinyl plank, and the backsplash is stainless steel tiles.

The kitchen blends a combination of white, gray, and black. Kerry Howell Photography

Continue into the living room space, which measures 256 square feet and features a beamed ceiling and wood paneling. New gray carpeting runs throughout the lower level’s living space, while a brick midcentury-style wood fireplace provides a cozy touch. A four-panel glass sliding door offers stunning views of the home’s natural landscape under a canopy of trees.

The living room has a beamed ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace. Kerry Howell Photography

Another doorway leads into the 160-square-foot dining room — part of the 2002 addition — which provides a bright, welcoming space with the same new carpeting and a wall of windows.

“I would want to have breakfast here most mornings,” said Maura Rodino of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Commonwealth Real Estate, who is the co-listing agent on the property with Steve Leavey. “The whole back of this house is windows, and you have great views in this dining room.”

The dining room addition has walls of windows overlooking the lake. KERRY HOWELL PHOTOGRAPHY

Back at the bottom of the stairway, a left turn leads into the 100-square-foot mudroom, which doubles as a pantry and utility room. It includes utility closets that contain the electric panel and the Rinnai tankless water system. This room is also home to a propane heating system that was replaced in 2022, a washer and dryer, and a door that leads to the backyard. There’s currently an additional refrigerator in the space.

A second bedroom has space for two single beds. Kerry Howell Photography

Back at the front landing, a series of steps lead to the top floor, where hardwood floors run throughout. On the left side is a 160-square-foot bedroom, which sits under a wooden peaked ceiling with a single beam running its length. There’s a closet here, as well as one in the hallway.

The bathroom, located on the left side of the hallway, features gray tiling in the walk-in shower (no tub), which is equipped with handrails. A window overlooks the lake. Stone gray tile continues on the floor, and the single wood vanity has an ivory-colored top.

The bathroom has a single vanity and a walk-in shower. Kerry Howell Photography

The hallway also leads to the second bedroom, which measures 154 square feet. A unique space that capitalizes on the open concept of midcentury design, it features a row of cabinets lining a balcony overlooking the living room and provides a view that continues outward over the waterfront. The room has one closet.

From the bedroom, a doorway leads to a bright, welcoming study that’s ideal for working from home. The 130-square-foot space, which has a closet and new gray carpeting, is surrounded by the natural beauty viewed through two walls of glass. A glass balcony overlooks the dining room but doesn’t interfere with the view. The study is part of the 2002 addition.

The window-lined second-floor office provides a tranquil view of the lake. Kerry Howell Photography

“The addition is the star of the show here, mostly because you’re surrounded by the water and the woods, so it does give a priceless view,” said Rodino, who noted that the area is home to a variety of waterfowl.

Back on the first floor, you can step onto the pressure-treated deck, which runs the length of the family and dining rooms. Perfect for quiet dinners or your morning coffee, it’s just a few steps down to the waterfront, which is part of the Middle Lake section of Lake Cochituate. The area is popular for fishing, boating, and other activities.

The family room adjoins the kitchen and has a walk-out to the deck. Kerry Howell Photography

“You’re going to do most or all of your living on the backside of the house on the water,” Rodino said.

A shed to the side of the driveway provides extra storage.

While the property embraces Lake Cochituate’s natural beauty, its accessibility is one of its greatest features. Located less than 500 feet from the Cochituate Rail Trail, it’s also convenient to Mathworks’ Lakeside Campus, the MBTA Commuter Rail, and several highways, including Routes 9, 27, Interstate 95, and the Mass. Pike.

“As far as commuter locations, this is spectacular,” Rodino said.

The open waters of Lake Cochituate attract a variety of birds. Kerry Howell Photography

The mudroom doubles as a pantry and utility room. KERRY HOWELL PHOTOGRAPHY

