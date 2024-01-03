Mass. receives $4.6 million in federal funds to help protect the North Atlantic right whale

The agency said in a statement released Dec. 29 that the cash comes courtesy of a congressional appropriation through the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. The multimillion dollar outlay, coupled with a separate $475,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will help the state Division of Marine Fisheries “bolster development” of fishing gear technology that can reduce incidents of whales getting tangled up under water, officials said.

Massachusetts is getting over $4.6 million in federal funds to support an array of conservation efforts for the endangered North Atlantic right whale, according to the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

In addition, the funds will support the state division’s “ongoing research and monitoring” of right whale migratory patterns and the distribution of fishing gear to lobstermen that can mitigate harm to right whales.

“We have a special responsibility to help these endangered animals, and to promote innovative measures to support whale recovery and Massachusetts’ important lobster industry,” said state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper in the release.

“Massachusetts near-shore waters annually host up to 80 percent of the total population of North Atlantic right whales in late winter and early spring, as the whales migrate north and feed in the nutrient-rich waters of Cape Cod Bay and Massachusetts Bay,” Tepper said. “These funds are particularly beneficial to the small boat fishers who contribute so much to our economy, food security, and heritage of Massachusetts coastal communities.”

Her words were echoed in the statement by Mass. Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Tom O’Shea.

“Massachusetts has long been a leader in conservation efforts for North Atlantic right whale, as evidenced by the ‘Partner in the Spotlight Award’ given to the Division of Marine Fisheries by NOAA Fisheries earlier this year for right whale conservation efforts,” O’Shea said.

He said officials are “very grateful to Massachusetts lobster fishers who have sacrificed and worked with us in implementing a closed season, the use of modified rope, and other important measures to protect right whales.”

According to the statement, Congress last year set aside $25 million for nine Atlantic Coast states spanning Maine to Maryland to support right whale recovery.

Massachusetts officials plan to divvy up their share of the federal pie by dedicating $2.8 million for right whale research and monitoring, $1.1 million for gear research, and $472,000 for lobster gear specifically for commercial lobstermen to reduce entanglement risks, per the statement.

In terms of monitoring, the state marine fisheries division will dramatically increase its current one-person staff devoted to right whale conservation. Now, the statement said, there will be seven employees working on a “broadscale research, monitoring, and outreach program.”

That program, officials said, will focus on fishing gear issues and also allow the state to expand its right whale aerial surveillance program from 180 hours to 225 hours of chopper time annually, to get a better sense of where the whales are concentrated in coastal waters.

The state will also use the funds to distribute so-called “weak rope” that doesn’t trap the whales, as well as the “initiation of an on-demand fishing grants program to encourage researchers to address key questions and allow fishers to purchase on-demand fishing gear.”

On-demand fishing gear is also known as “ropeless” equipment, as it uses far less rope in the water than traditional gear designs, according to the NOAA website.

“This funding will provide critical assistance to the Commonwealth’s dual efforts to both protect the North Atlantic Right Whale and help innovate our fishing industry to develop safer fishing methods,” said state Representative Josh S. Cutler, a Duxbury Democrat, in the Wednesday statement from Mass. officials. “The Commonwealth needs to be a partner with the fishing industry to tackle this issue and I applaud the Division of Marine Fisheries for their ongoing efforts.”

His colleague in the Legislature, state Senator Bruce E. Tarr, a longtime Gloucester Republican who serves as minority leader in the upper chamber, also lauded the federal funding.

“Massachusetts has a unique and important role to play in the stewardship of the right whale, and we have been working to meet that responsibility on many fronts,” Tarr said in the statement. “Yet doing so comes with some heavy burdens, and these funds and the partnership they represent in working to protect this species.”

North Atlantic right whales remain one of the most endangered large whale species in the world, with a population of 350, including just 70 reproductive females, the New England Aquarium told the Globe in November. Last month the aquarium put the total figure at 356.

The right whales have been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 1970, the NOAA says on its website. The federal agency says there are roughly 360 right whales in ocean waters.

Over 85 percent of right whales have found themselves entangled in fishing gear at least once, according to the NOAA. And it hurts.

“Fishing gear can cut into a whale’s body, cause serious injuries, and result in infections and mortality,” the NOAA site says. “Even if gear is shed or removed through disentanglement efforts, the time spent entangled can severely stress a whale, weaken it, prevent it from feeding, and sap the energy it needs to swim, feed, and reproduce.”

Scientists believe such chronic entanglements could be one factor in female right whales having fewer calves and taking longer to breed, according to the NOAA site.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





























Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.