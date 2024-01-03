With holiday feasts comes holiday food waste

(The rest is what you’d expect: lots of packages, plastic, wrapping paper, and more packages.)

About one-fifth of that extra garbage comes from buying too much food.

The holidays are a time for indulgence. But with more food comes more waste. The US Environmental Protection Agency estimates that household waste goes up around 25 percent between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

Even in non-holiday times, our culinary excess is off the charts. According to the EPA, 35 percent of the US food supply gets thrown away. Put another way: The typical American is responsible for between 500 and 1,000 pounds of unnecessary food production a year.

Advertisement

All that excess in our refrigerators requires extra agricultural land, water, pesticides, fertilizers, and energy. That means burning a lot more fossil fuels — a huge drain on the fight against climate change.

With the new year and new resolutions, two Massachusetts advocacy groups are launching a campaign to highlight the environmental and public heath benefits of cutting down our portions.

“This waste [nationwide] results in annual greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 42 coal-fired power plants, not counting the carbon emitted from uneaten food rotting in landfills,” MASSPIRG executive director Janet Domenitz and Clean Water Acton Director Cindy Luppi said in a joint statement.

About those landfills ... About a quarter of the nation’s dumps are filled with food waste, according to 2018 data from the EPA. Food garbage is the third-largest source of human-induced methane, a far more potent greenhouse gas — methane traps about 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.

Domenitz and Luppi are calling on policymakers “to build the infrastructure needed to compost and reuse food scraps in a sustainable manner.”

If those arguments don’t grab you, Domenitz and Luppi also highlight the extra costs to our pocketbook — we’re not just throwing away food, we’re throwing away money. It’s not only inflation that’s making our grocery bills so high.

Advertisement









Jason Margolis can be reached at jason.margolis@globe.com.