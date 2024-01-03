Is Bill Belichick the right coach to rebuild the Patriots into a contender?

It’s challenging not to get sentimental about what could be Belichick’s final game as Patriots coach, fittingly against his forever foil, the Jets , a franchise that framed and facilitated his greatness. Anyone with an ounce of sentimentality demands the Patriots win this game. Being governed by that same emotion, one yearns for the Patriots to give the Hoodie another year.

Many great generals are forced to make a last stand. Sunday at Gillette Stadium is Bill Belichick’s last stand in the losingest season of his legendary career and potentially as coach of the franchise he etched into NFL history.

Advertisement

Yet, one of Belichick’s greatest strengths as general contractor of the Patriots for the last 24 seasons has been his lack of sentimentality when someone no longer has a clear long-term fit or future with the team. Better to part ways a year early than a year late.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Applying Belichick’s own logic, the only question the Krafts should entertain when deciding Belichick’s fate is whether he’s the right guy for the job of rebuilding and restoring the Patriots to contention? Nothing else matters — not his exalted oeuvre, not his venerated status, not the stout play of his defense.

That’s how the bloodless Belichick would render the decision. That’s the ideology that underpinned New England’s two decades of unprecedented success, no exceptions.

Former Patriot Chad Brown was a guest on “Gasper & Murray” on 98.5 The Sports Hub on Dec. 23. He made this point while acknowledging the difficulty of severing ties with Belichick:

“You can’t help but say, ‘Well, what would Bill Belichick do to Bill Belichick?’ You know after the stories of Randy Moss and Richard Seymour and Lawyer Milloy and the countless other number of guys who still had something left to offer but were let go due to personality, contract, or the team just moving on — all the different reasons why the Patriots have moved past certain Patriots greats and moved forward. You would say Bill would get rid of Bill.

Advertisement

“He has underperformed, and it’s always going to be about the performance. What’s best for the football team, to steal a phrase directly from Bill Belichick.

“At the same time … it’s not like the schemes and the X’s and O’s of football have left Bill Belichick behind. Could he use some personnel help? He certainly could.”

Such a half-measure could be the elegant solution Robert Kraft is seeking. However, the concern is that Belichick isn’t the right person to fix this situation because he’s unable to fully acknowledge the depth of the problem and remains too entrenched in his ways.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft will have to decide if Bill Belichick is the right person to bring the Patriots back into contention. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The 4-12 Patriots reflect the personality of their coach, for better and worse.

Their effort, dedication, and focus have never wavered. Kudos. However, they seem unable to fully and unequivocally accept their performance. A steady stream of players, starting with Matthew Judon in Week 2, have contended that the Patriots are not a bad team.

Denial isn’t just what the Patriots stout run defense majors in.

Suddenly, Bottom Line Bill is spinning narratives about close losses and competitiveness.

You can’t lower the bar simply because you can no longer reach it.

Since their 9-4 start to the 2021 season, the Patriots are 13-25 overall. That .342 winning percentage is the fourth-worst in the NFL, trailing only the Chicago Bears (12-25), the Carolina Panthers (9-28), and the Arizona Cardinals (9-29).

Advertisement

Furthermore, of their 12 wins the last two seasons, three-quarters have come against backups, bad QBs, or borderline starters: Zach Wilson (three), Mitch Trubisky (two), Jacoby Brissett, Sam Ehlinger, Colt McCoy, and Teddy Bridgewater/Skylar Thompson.

That doesn’t scream “a few tweaks away from Super Bowl contention.”

Belichick has been unable or unwilling to fully recognize his team’s shortcomings and his own for a while. The day after the 30-point playoff loss to the Bills to end the ‘21 campaign, he said, “Last night’s game was the least competitive game that we played. So again, is that what we are, or is that a bad night?”

He ended up leaning toward a bad night when it was a flashing warning indicator on his decisional dashboard.

The team must adapt and evolve its personnel philosophies to the modern NFL and relinquish the myth that The System and coaching were primarily responsible for the dynasty. That’s what Belichick sold the Krafts.

Is Belichick willing to deviate from his belief system 49 years into his NFL coaching career? Doubtful.

The other concern with Belichick as the pilot or co-pilot of the team’s reboot is there’s an inherent conflict of interest. At age 71, Belichick possesses 333 career victories, just 15 from surpassing Don Shula (347) for the NFL record.

Belichick’s superpower used to be his ability to balance the short term and the long term. No one did it better, even if it may have cost the Patriots a Super Bowl (see: Branch, Deion and 2006) here or there.

Advertisement

But with Shula in his coaching crosshairs, he has become more myopic.

For example, the Patriots’ failure to unload any pending free agents at the NFL trade deadline looked self-serving. It would’ve made sense to trade pass rusher Josh Uche, who even with the season-ending injury to Judon has played in 35 percent of the defensive snaps in 14 games played. That’s down slightly from the 38 percent he logged while racking up 11.5 sacks last season.

It would’ve behooved Belichick to part with Uche, or safety Kyle Dugger and right tackle Mike Onwenu to improve the team’s draft capital for 2024 — or refractory left tackle Trent Brown.

Belichick couldn’t or wouldn’t do it with his team at 2-6. They’ve since gone … 2-6.

Were those decisions made in the team’s best interest or his?

Trading Josh Uche may have been in Bill Belichick's best interest, but the coach opted not to make a move with the pending free agent. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

If the Patriots want to move up for a specific QB instead of waiting for whatever falls to them like Mac Jones in 2021, they’ll need all the draft capital they can muster to then fill the holes around said QB.

When the Jets moved up from No. 6 to No. 2 to take Sam Darnold in 2018, it cost two second-round picks and a 2019 second-rounder.

The Patriots are loaded with cap space this offseason, more than $61 million, but after the Great Spend of 2021, when the team set a record for guaranteed money, you can’t bank on Belichick spending that money wisely.

Advertisement

Any decisions about Belichick can’t be swayed by his sui generis success and résumé. Relying on past success is how the Patriots got here.

Restoring the Patriots to contention isn’t going to be an easy job, and, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like one for the greatest coach to ever walk an NFL sideline.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.