fb-pixelCoyotes’ Jason Zucker suspended three games for hit on Panthers’ Nick Cousins - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
nhl

Coyotes’ Jason Zucker suspended three games for hit on Panthers’ Nick Cousins

By Associated PressUpdated January 3, 2024, 1 hour ago
Panthers center Nick Cousins was laid out on the ice after being hit by the Coyotes' Jason Zucker Tuesday night.Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker was suspended for three games by the NHL on Wednesday night for boarding Florida forward Nick Cousins the previous night.

Zucker was given a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct for the play with 51 seconds left in the third period of the Panthers’ 4-1 win in Tempe, Ariz. He also received a major for fighting Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling after the hit.

In its explanation for the suspension, the NHL called it a hit from behind on a defenseless player no longer in possession of the puck.

Zucker, who signed a one-year, $5.3 million free agent deal with the Coyotes in the offseason, has six goals and six assists.

Advertisement

Cousins has two goals and three assists for the Panthers.

Boston Globe Today