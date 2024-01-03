Drop the puck! Boston opens PWHL play to much fanfare followed by a loss to Minnesota

The opener began with a fitting amount of fanfare in front of the crowd of 3,552. From the introduction of the entire team, to members of the East Coast Wizards youth program standing with the teams during the national anthem, to Bruins great Patrice Bergeron dropping the puck, it conveyed the support needed from and integration into the hockey community that the PWHL is hoping will make this the women’s league that sticks.

Boston’s talented forwards and two-way defenders could not find a way past Hensley, the No. 1 star on opening night of the Professional Women’s Hockey League for both teams as Minnesota won, 3-2.

LOWELL — On the ice at Tsongas Center Wednesday night, PWHL Boston’s heralded offense took the ice to fanfare, but soon ran into quite a challenge in Minnesota’s goaltender, two-time US Olympian Nicole Hensley.

Advertisement

There were moments of uneasiness, as one would expect with such a new venture.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Staff, officials, and players seemed slightly unclear how TV timeouts would be handled. Boston’s starters were announced, but Minnesota’s were not. Other leagues have home preseason contests to work the details out, while the PWHL focused their preseason work on player development. PWHL advisory board member Stan Kasten, also the president and chief executive officer of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, acknowledged that focus before the league opened play, making it clear that those in charge acknowledge the rough spots, but place importance on game play and player development at this point in the league’s development.

Once the puck was dropped for real, Boston seemed to be struck off guard with the reckless nature of Minnesota’s play. Not holding back, Taylor Heise rang a shot off the post and in behind Boston goalie Aerin Frankel (13 saves), the former Northeastern standout, to put Minnesota ahead only 3:58 into the game. Heise, the league’s first overall pick in their September draft, was a fitting first goal scorer.

Advertisement

One aspect of the game where the PWHL differs from past leagues and the current college game is increased leeway in physicality. When Boston’s Loren Gabel sprung up ice on a rush, only to be taken down by a Minnesota defender midway through the first period, the crowd expressed a mix of displeasure and confusion. Minnesota seemed to have a greater handle on how far they could push contact earlier in the game than Boston.

Seconds after Gabel was stopped, Minnesota’s Sophia Kunin dodged a defender and sent a slapper past Frankel to double the visitors’ lead at 2-0.

Late in the first period, Alina Muller dazzled with three Grade A opportunities, but all three were stopped by Hensley (33 saves), a foe she knows well from international play.

Experienced and focused, Hensley’s 22 saves through the first two periods showcased every style of stop a netminder could make — flashy glove saves, sprawling saves, and diving grabs.

At the start of the second period, Boston successfully killed off Minnesota’s first power play, and the kill sparked the offense. With Minnesota’s defense swirling in their zone, Theresa Schafzahl spotted an opening and sent the puck sailing narrowly past Hensley to put Boston on the board at 7:59. Schafzahl, a University of Vermont product, was greeted with the loudest ovation of the night for scoring the team’s first-ever goal.

But the excitement was short-lived, as Minnesota’s Mellissa Channell connected with Grace Zumwinkle, who sailed a third goal by Frankel to reestablish a two-goal lead.

Advertisement

With three minutes until the second intermission, frustration reemerged for Boston, as Schafzahl and Knight had great shots denied by Hensley.

Boston’s top line came out for the third period with a swiftness. Thirty seconds in, Knight and Muller connected for a shot that appeared to go past the goal line in the midst of Hensley’s save. While under review, Muller, the team’s top pick in the draft and Northeastern’s best-ever goal scorer, couldn’t help but smile as the crowd cheered her efforts. The joy was muted, however, when the officials decided the puck did not cross the goal line and Boston still trailed, 3-1.

The opportunities for Boston continued. Two early third-period power plays were stymied by blocks by Minnesota’s defense and yet another slate of saves by Hensley. Boston’s defense played stronger in the third, keeping Minnesota to just two shots on goal.

With 2:55 left, Boston went on their fourth power play, and they finally converted. Defender Megan Keller scored on a slapper from the blue line to bring Boston within one.

Boston pulled Frankel for the extra attacker and peppered Hensley with four more shots in the final two minutes, but were denied in what ended as a losing debut.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.