EMass girls’ basketball: At the center of Bishop Fenwick’s success, Cecilia Kay headlines Players of the Week

Margot Harper, Hull — The junior guard exploded for 39 points to help cement a resounding win over Avon on Friday.

Camryn Collins and Kailey Sullivan, Foxborough — The dynamic duo helped the Warriors finish a tough slate in Florida 2-1, with the Sullivan, a junior, providing 30 points in a win over Blacksburg (S.C.) on Wednesday and Collins, a senior, erupting for a career-high 33 against Cathedral Prep (Pa.) on Thursday. They then combined for 51 in a win over Corbin (Ky.) on Friday.

After a 16-point, 16-rebound effort against Medfield, Cecilia Kay had 22 points in the championship game vs. Walpole.

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — Bishop Fenwick won the loaded Sue Rivard Tournament, with the American University-bound senior racking up 16 points and 16 boards in a 48-43 victory over Medfield on Thursday and 22 points in a 56-45 triumph over Walpole on Friday.

Maddie Oliver, Norwell — Oliver, a junior, totaled 23 points and eight rebounds to fuel the Clippers to a 51-47 win over Wellesley on Wednesday, then contributed 21 points to help Norwell cruise past Scituate in the Rockland Holiday Tournament final.

Bella Owumi, St. Mary’s — The freshman racked up 20 points and 17 rebounds in a Boverini Tournament triumph over Lynn Tech on Friday, then erupted for 30 points and 12 boards in a 61-48 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham on Tuesday.

Brooke Pulpi, Reading — Pulpi, a senior, scored 18 points in a 57-30 triumph over Newburyport on Saturday and added 27 points and 10 boards in a 57-38 victory over Stoneham on Tuesday.

