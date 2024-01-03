EMass girls’ basketball: A new year, but Foxborough, Bishop Feehan still atop Globe’s Top 20

Top-ranked Foxborough and second-ranked Bishop Feehan traveled out of state, and despite close losses, they’ve proven they should retain their places until further notice.

The holiday break provided some high-octane matchups that added clarity to the Globe’s Top 20 rankings this week.

Bishop Fenwick scored two huge victories against Medfield and Walpole in its Sue Rivard Tournament victory. Medfield powered past Oliver Ames in the tournament consolation game. Central Catholic captured the Commonwealth Motors Classic crown after defeating Andover in the championship. Andover also prevailed in OT against Pentucket in the semifinals.

St. Mary’s kicked off the new year with a 61-48 victory against Bridgewater-Raynham on Tuesday. Needham, Dartmouth, and Billerica are all surging and make their Top 20 season debuts.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 4, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No. Team Record Previous 1. Foxborough 5-1-0 1 2. Bishop Feehan 3-2-0 2 3. Cathedral 5-2-0 3 4. Bishop Fenwick 5-1-0 5 5. St. Mary’s 8-0-0 6 6. Medfield 5-1-0 4 7. Norwood 4-0-0 7 8. Walpole 4-2-0 8 9. Winchester 6-1-0 10 10. Woburn 4-1-0 12 11. Oliver Ames 3-2-0 9 12. Bridgewater-Raynham 4-1-0 11 13. Notre Dame (Hingham) 4-0-0 14 14. Central Catholic 5-1-0 17 15. Andover 5-1-0 16 16. Pentucket 3-1-0 15 17. Wakefield 3-2-0 13 18. Needham 5-1-0 – 19. Dartmouth 7-0-0 – 20. Billerica 5-0-0 –

