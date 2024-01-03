fb-pixelEMass girls’ basketball: A new year, but Foxborough, Bishop Feehan still atop Globe’s Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass girls’ basketball: A new year, but Foxborough, Bishop Feehan still atop Globe’s Top 20

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated January 3, 2024, 48 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The holiday break provided some high-octane matchups that added clarity to the Globe’s Top 20 rankings this week.

Top-ranked Foxborough and second-ranked Bishop Feehan traveled out of state, and despite close losses, they’ve proven they should retain their places until further notice.

Bishop Fenwick scored two huge victories against Medfield and Walpole in its Sue Rivard Tournament victory. Medfield powered past Oliver Ames in the tournament consolation game. Central Catholic captured the Commonwealth Motors Classic crown after defeating Andover in the championship. Andover also prevailed in OT against Pentucket in the semifinals.

St. Mary’s kicked off the new year with a 61-48 victory against Bridgewater-Raynham on Tuesday. Needham, Dartmouth, and Billerica are all surging and make their Top 20 season debuts.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 4, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Foxborough5-1-01
2.Bishop Feehan3-2-02
3.Cathedral5-2-03
4.Bishop Fenwick5-1-05
5.St. Mary’s8-0-06
6.Medfield5-1-04
7.Norwood4-0-07
8.Walpole4-2-08
9.Winchester6-1-010
10.Woburn4-1-012
11.Oliver Ames3-2-09
12.Bridgewater-Raynham4-1-011
13.Notre Dame (Hingham)4-0-014
14.Central Catholic5-1-017
15.Andover5-1-016
16.Pentucket3-1-015
17.Wakefield3-2-013
18.Needham5-1-0
19.Dartmouth7-0-0
20.Billerica5-0-0

