A hard-fought win over Yale may be the spark Northeastern women’s hockey needed

However, the Huskies have struggled in ways that followers of the game haven’t seen in years. They already have eight losses, equaling their total for the last two years combined.

After the loss of a trio of record-setting scorers, there was expected to be a slight dip in production. But given what the Huskies returned — one of the nation’s best goaltenders in Gwyneth Philips and a stellar blue line led by Megan Carter, a Hockey Canada prospect — they seemed to have a defensive cushion that would allow them time to figure out their offense.

This season has not gone as expected for the Northeastern women’s hockey team.

But on Tuesday night, there was hope.

After two scoreless periods against No. 13 Yale, the Huskies came back and earned a 2-1 overtime victory. The win provided a promising bookend for Northeastern (12-8), which closed out 2023 in early December with a 2-1 extra-frame victory against Boston University.

“Anytime you can go and get a win on the road against a solid opponent like Yale, it builds confidence,” said coach Dave Flint.

Yale entered the game inspired and well-tested, as the ECAC remains the toughest top-to-bottom conference in the Division 1 ranks. The Bulldogs also had a chip on their shoulders, with Northeastern being the team that ended their season in the NCAA quarterfinals last spring.

Yale senior Kiersten Goode put her team ahead with seven minutes to go in the first period.

Both squads were stymied in the second period. Northeastern struggled to get pucks on net. Yale had great opportunities, but Philips turned in one of her finest outings of the season, making 15 saves in the period. The grad student finished the evening with a season-high 45.

“Gwyneth Philips played lights-out, and her performance always inspires the team in front of her,” said Flint.

Northeastern came out of the second intermission inspired, resulting in a Jules Constantinople game-tying goal 4:48 into the third.

Three minutes into overtime, Katy Knoll dodged a defender and moved into a great position to the right of Yale goaltender Pia Dukaric. Her shot mid-fall proved to be the game-winner (and made Tuesday night’s ESPN “SportsCenter” Top 10).

Despite their struggles, the Huskies notched their third win over a ranked opponent this season (they beat No. 11 Penn State to open the season in September and had a 3-1 win Nov. 25 against No. 14 Boston College).

Could this be what Northeastern needs to get the season back on track? The next week and a half should tell the tale.

On Friday, the Huskies seek to win the season series against Holy Cross; they split a weekend set in late October. Next weekend, Northeastern faces one of the hottest teams in Hockey East, Maine (10-9), which has won six of seven and had three players named Hockey East December Players of the Month.

“We’ll keep building momentum from this as we start our second half and look forward to the Beanpot and Hockey East playoffs,” said Flint.

Babington shines

Bedford’s Grace Babington enters the new year as one of the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance’s top rookies, and hopes not to slow down anytime soon.

The freshman at Long Island University has twice been named the league’s Rookie of the Week and was named November Rookie of the Month. Her five goals, seven assists, and plus-7 rating lead all league rookies. The Sharks are 14-6 and undefeated in NEWHA play.

Babington is proud of the adjustment she has made to the college game.

“The game is a lot quicker and faster,” she said. “My decision-making has definitely improved.”

Though she graduated from Bedford High in 2022, her childhood included several stops. Her father’s Army career saw the family live as far away as Texas.

“I grew up all over the place,” said Babington. “I was exposed to a lot of sports growing up. But when I was 7, my father was playing hockey in a men’s beer league and I went, watched, and fell in love.”

Her trek to LIU included playing for three teams in the Junior Women’s Hockey League: the Washington Pride, Boston Shamrocks, and Wellesley’s North American Hockey Academy. Playing in the high-level club league helped Babington because her family moved around so often.

“The JWHL helped me with exposure, and the league keeps growing,” said Babington.

LIU won last season’s NEWHA championship, and the title lit a spark under the team. Babington believes her team has another postseason run ready to go, and hopes her rookie year includes a trip to the NCAA tournament.

“The team is coming off a huge championship win last season, and they want to win,” said Babington. “They have a championship mind-set all the time.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.