Jrue Holiday wants Celtics to know that regular-season losses can help win games in the playoffs

Veteran point guard Jrue Holiday, who was acquired in a trade with the Trail Blazers in October, is the only player on this Celtics roster who has won an NBA title. He was the starting point guard on the Bucks team that captured the 2021 crown.

He has had conversations with returning coaches and players about how this year should be different from last, but he also has probed for information from the new arrivals, particularly those with championship pedigree.

OKLAHOMA CITY — During his second season as Celtics coach, Joe Mazzulla has been actively seeking any intelligence that might create even the slightest edge for his team as it pursues the championship that has been so elusive.

Advertisement

Mazzulla has quizzed Holiday about that season several times. He wants to know what worked and what did not. He wants to know about the culture. He wants to know what Holiday learned from the journey that could be useful to these Celtics.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

On Tuesday, Holiday stood in a second-floor foyer at the Omni Hotel here and rehashed some of the methods he has shared with Mazzulla over the past few months.

“I think the hardest part for me was just how challenging it is to be able to work through adversity together as a team,” Holiday said. “There’s so much pressure on certain people individually, but as a team, when you’re in that moment, if you’re in a Game 6 or 7, how you get through it and stick together I think is really, really big.”

The Bucks were hardly perfect that year. They went 46-26 in the COVID-shortened 72-game season and secured the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Holiday said those regular-season imperfections had considerable value when the playoffs arrived.

“I think if you go through a season where, I don’t want to say it’s too easy, but you don’t have a lot of challenges, it’s not like that in the playoffs,” Holiday said. “It’s a completely different beast. So I think being able to go through struggles and stress during the season, being able to talk about it and come out of it during the regular season prepares you for those struggles.”

Advertisement

For example, Holiday said, the Bucks’ regular-season potholes seemed to help when they fell behind the Nets, 2-0, in the conference semifinals. Milwaukee maintained its poise and won the series in seven games.

But Holiday emphasized that getting hardened by adversity does not mean it is good to start losing games. He wants the Celtics to win every time they take the court, and that will not change. There are just helpful lessons that can be absorbed when the going gets tough.

He pointed to last week’s home wins against the Pistons and Nets. Detroit entered the night with a 27-game losing streak that had made it the laughingstock of the sports world. The rut had become a burden.

But the Celtics, who had the NBA’s best record and were undefeated at home, also had reason for concern. Falling to the Pistons could have generated negative attention and angst. Holiday said he could feel the tension from some of his teammates, especially when they fell behind by 21 points and boos rained down on a team that had mostly given its fans only reason to cheer.

Advertisement

But the Celtics regrouped, rallied, and completed one of the NBA’s biggest comebacks this season. There could be a game in the playoffs, Holiday said, when the Celtics pull from that experience.

“We knew that was going to be a hard game,” he said. “So I think being able to fight through that and come back was a challenge in itself.”

Two nights later, the Celtics were tested at home by the Raptors, another sub-.500 team. This time they surged to a 20-point lead before surrendering all of it and falling behind. Once again, however, they bounced back and won.

“I think it’s just having that expectation that there will be bumps in the road,” Holiday said.

Holiday has talked to Mazzulla about the benefits of being open to different matchups and adjusting coverages on the fly, whether during a game or over a small stretch of the season. But he said Mazzulla has already seemed incredibly comfortable in that space. They agree that adversity in December and January, while not a great concern in the big picture, could be beneficial when the games matter most.

“Whatever the regular season brings us, just use it as an opportunity to learn, an opportunity to keep it in our back pocket for when we need it,” Mazzulla said. “And I think just welcoming the more challenges that are coming ahead of us, so that we can go through different stuff.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.