This shapes up as the most dramatic weekend of the NFL regular season

But this weekend’s Week 18 action has the potential for fireworks, with 11 teams still alive for five remaining playoff spots. The weekend will be loaded with crucial division matchups, plenty of scoreboard-watching, and several teams facing an “all-or-nothing” proposition, most notably the Bills, who play the Dolphins on “Sunday Night Football.” The Bills could win the AFC East for the fourth year in a row, or miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

For 18 teams and their fans, it’s the last day of football for eight months . It’s also the last day of the Red Zone Channel, pick ‘em pools, and fantasy football.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere on Sunday night in Miami,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said, “and we’re going to need all the fans we can get down there.”

Eight teams control their destiny — win and they are in. But some of those teams square off against each other in what could be the most dramatic weekend of the NFL season. And several teams really don’t want the Colts-Texans game to end in a tie.

Let’s take a look at the stakes for Week 18:

AFC

▪ Already clinched: Ravens (North and No. 1 seed), Chiefs (West and No. 3 seed), Browns (No. 5 seed), Dolphins (playoff berth).

▪ The East champion will be decided Sunday night when the 10-6 Bills face the 11-5 Dolphins in Miami. The winner gets the No. 2 seed.

The Dolphins can withstand a loss, as they are already guaranteed a playoff spot, but it would be a tough blow. They would fall behind the Browns in the standings and finish No. 6, earning a trip to Kansas City for the first round of the playoffs.

A Bills loss could be devastating. They could still clinch the No. 6 or 7 seed if the Steelers or Jaguars lose and Texans-Colts doesn’t end in a tie.

However, the Steelers are playing a Ravens team that is likely to rest Lamar Jackson and other key starters. The Jaguars are playing at 5-11 Tennessee. And a tie for Texans-Colts would be extremely rare.

ESPN Analytics gives the Bills a 54 percent chance to beat the Dolphins, and a 95 percent chance to make the playoffs. But there is still a scenario in which the Bills miss the playoffs should they lose in Miami. Fortunately for the Bills, they will know the other results before kickoff.

▪ The best game of the day, if it’s not Bills-Dolphins, should be Colts-Texans in Indianapolis. They are both 9-7 and in a three-way tie with the Jaguars for first place in the South. The winner automatically earns a wild card and could win the division title if the Jaguars lose at Tennessee. The loser of Colts-Texans watches the playoffs from home.

The Colts and Texans are part of a three-way tie atop the AFC South. Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

▪ The Jaguars win the South and the No. 4 seed with a win over the Titans. However, considering the Jaguars lost four in a row before last week’s win over the Panthers, winning in Tennessee is no gimme.

The Jaguars also can clinch a wild card, regardless of their own result, with losses by the Steelers and Broncos and no tie in Colts-Texans.

▪ The Steelers can clinch a wild card with a win at Baltimore plus a loss by Buffalo, Jacksonville, or Las Vegas (against the Broncos), plus Colts-Texans not ending in a tie.

NFC

▪ Already clinched: 49ers (West and No. 1 seed), Lions (North), Cowboys (playoff berth), Eagles (playoff berth), Rams (No. 6 or 7 seed).

▪ In the East, the Cowboys and Eagles are tied at 11-5, but the Cowboys hold the tiebreaker, so they win the division with a win over the Commanders or an Eagles loss to the Giants. The East champion gets the No. 2 seed, and the runner-up gets No. 5 — which may not be so bad, as it means a game against a mediocre South team (but on the road).

The Cowboys will be NFC East champions if they defeat the Commanders. John McDonnell/The Washington Post

▪ Three teams are alive in the South, and all face win-or-go-home scenarios. The 8-8 Buccaneers clinch the division title and No. 4 seed with a win at 2-14 Carolina, which is obviously the best bet. But if the Bucs somehow lose, the winner of 8-8 Saints vs. 7-9 Falcons wins the South, and the Bucs miss the playoffs at 8-9; the Bucs can’t get a wild card if they lose. The Falcons can’t earn a wild card either, even if they win — only the division title.

▪ The 11-5 Lions can’t fall lower than the No. 3 seed, which they currently hold. But coach Dan Campbell plans to play his starters against the Vikings, because the Lions can jump to No. 2 with a win and losses by the Eagles and Cowboys.

▪ Only one wild card is available, and the 8-8 Packers have the inside track. They clinch it with a win at home against the Bears, or if the Seahawks, Vikings, and Saints or Buccaneers all lose. The Packers could get as high as No. 6 if they win and the Rams lose to the 49ers, who will be resting Christian McCaffrey and other starters.

▪ The 8-8 Seahawks are next for the final wild card. They would clinch the No. 7 seed with a win at Arizona plus a Packers loss.

▪ The 8-8 Saints can clinch the final spot with a win over the Falcons plus losses by the Packers and Seahawks.

▪ The 7-9 Vikings can earn the final wild card with a win at Detroit, plus losses by the Packers, Seahawks, and Saints or Buccaneers.

