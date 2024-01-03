WATCH: Theresa Schafzahl scores first goal for PWHL Boston franchise

The history of hockey in Boston is a long and storied one, and now, Theresa Schafzahl gets to add her name to the record books.

Schafzahl, a University of Vermont product, became the first player to score a goal for the Boston franchise in the inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Drafted 39th overall in the first PWHL Draft this fall, Schafzahl was quick to make her presence known in PWHL Boston’s opener at Lowell’s Tsongas Center on Wednesday. She collected a blocked shot and fired it on net, beating Minnesota goaltender Nicole Hensley midway through the second period.