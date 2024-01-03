fb-pixelRed Sox make the signing of righthander Lucas Giolito official - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
Red Sox make the signing of righthander Lucas Giolito official

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated January 3, 2024, 42 minutes ago
Lucas Giolito went 1-5 last season with the Angels, one of three teams he pitched for in 2023.Tim Heitman/Getty

The Red Sox officially signed righthander Lucas Giolito to a one-year deal with a player option for 2025, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal includes $18 million in base salary this year, with $1 million in incentives. If Giolito exercises his option for 2025, he will earn $19 million in salary ($1 million in incentives) or a buyout worth $1.5 million.

The deal also includes a conditional option for 2026.

Giolito has had a rough couple of years. He recorded a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts last season with three teams (the White Sox, Angels, and Guardians), following a 2022 season in which he compiled a 4.90 ERA in 30 starts for Chicago.

From 2019-21, Giolito was one of the best starters in baseball. He posted a 3.47 ERA in 72 starts, compiling a 30.7 percent strikeout rate that ranked sixth among qualified starters.

The Red Sox hope he can be one of the anchors to the rotation, recapturing his dominance from that three-year stretch.

To make room for Giolito, righthander Maurico Llovera was designated for assignment.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.

