Red Sox make the signing of righthander Lucas Giolito official

The deal also includes a conditional option for 2026.

The deal includes $18 million in base salary this year, with $1 million in incentives. If Giolito exercises his option for 2025, he will earn $19 million in salary ($1 million in incentives) or a buyout worth $1.5 million.

The Red Sox officially signed righthander Lucas Giolito to a one-year deal with a player option for 2025, the team announced Wednesday.

Giolito has had a rough couple of years. He recorded a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts last season with three teams (the White Sox, Angels, and Guardians), following a 2022 season in which he compiled a 4.90 ERA in 30 starts for Chicago.

Advertisement

From 2019-21, Giolito was one of the best starters in baseball. He posted a 3.47 ERA in 72 starts, compiling a 30.7 percent strikeout rate that ranked sixth among qualified starters.

The Red Sox hope he can be one of the anchors to the rotation, recapturing his dominance from that three-year stretch.

To make room for Giolito, righthander Maurico Llovera was designated for assignment.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.