Some early takeaways on the job Craig Breslow is doing as Red Sox chief baseball officer

The first two Red Sox starters from last season (Corey Kluber and Sale) are gone. So, for now, is James Paxton, who was their best starter for roughly three months.

The Red Sox entered the offseason identifying the obvious: Starting pitching is the greatest need. Yet last week, they dealt Chris Sale — who in stretches still represented their most dominant starter in 2023 — to upgrade a different area of weakness (second base) with a player who is under team control for five more years than Sale.

It remains to be seen exactly where the Red Sox offseason is going. With six weeks before the first official spring training workout for pitchers and catchers, the roster is changed but still very incomplete.

Lucas Giolito, who on Wednesday finalized his two-year, $38.5 million deal, is the only arm who has been added to the rotation, leaving the Red Sox more innings to cover. It’s not yet clear how they accomplish that.

That said, there are some initial interesting signs about how new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow approaches team-building in general and more specifically is approaching the assembly of a team for the coming year. Some early takeaways:

▪ The Sox aren’t treating the 2024 season as the be-all-end-all.

The Braves acquired Sale because of what he might mean to their chances of advancing in the 2024 postseason. While Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos raved about Vaughn Grissom as both a player and person, the middle infielder was expendable because his path to playing time was blocked by a loaded infield.

The Braves already have a playoff-level floor; they’re trying to improve their odds of a championship, something Sale can do if he’s healthy in October.

For the Red Sox, simple contention in September would represent a major step forward after back-to-back last-place finishes. Getting to the playoffs would be a coup.

In all likelihood, it’s going to be multiple years before they once again judge their season based purely on whether they are the last team standing. Given that, the notion that a healthy Sale can be a difference-maker in a short series had less importance than the potential longer-term contributions of Grissom.

New acquisition Vaughn Grissom has played 64 games over two major league seasons and has a career batting average of .287. Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Breslow alluded to the different positions of the two franchises.

“[Sale] was quite appreciative and understanding of the position, of the opportunity to influence the longer-term outlook of [the Red Sox and] the chance to go to a team that’s likely to compete for a World Series championship in the NL,” he said.

Left unsaid but implied: Even if the Sox end up competing for an AL pennant, it would come as a surprise, not a likelihood, meaning the players who matter the most to them are different from those that are most wanted in Atlanta.

▪ Trades are a big part of the Breslow tool kit.

In the winters following the 2014, 2015, and 2016 seasons, the Sox were among the most active trading teams in baseball — a pattern that culminated with the blockbuster acquisition of Sale from the White Sox in December 2016. Since then, starting with the 2017-18 offseason under Dave Dombrowski, their trade activity dwindled.

Over the past six offseasons, the Sox made just six trades involving established major league talent and no more than two in a single offseason. In most of the deals, they gave up established players to build their long-term talent base.

In February 2020, they dealt Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, and Jeter Downs.

Infielder Jeter Downs played just 14 games for the Red Sox in 2022 (hitting .154) and was waived after the season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In the 2020-21 offseason, they absorbed payroll from the Yankees in a deal that landed Adam Ottavino and prospect Franklin German, then dealt Andrew Benintendi to the Royals for a four-player package headlined by Josh Winckowski and Franchy Cordero.

In the 2021-22 offseason, they made a buzzer-beating deal that sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects just before MLB owners locked out players.

Last winter, they made a pair of deals in January, sending Matt Barnes to the Marlins for Richard Bleier and Josh Taylor to Kansas City for Adalberto Mondesi.

Already, the volume of trades this winter has been different. In Breslow’s first two months, he has sent Verdugo to the Yankees for three pitching prospects, acquired outfielder Tyler O’Neill from the Cardinals for two pitching prospects, and completed the Sale-for-Vaughn deal. And that’s not counting the deal that sent infielder Luis Urías (a non-tender candidate in arbitration) to Seattle for depth reliever Isaiah Campbell.

Outfielder Tyler O'Neill won Gold Gloves with the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

To date, Breslow has parted with the more established big leaguer in most deals. But the interconnection of the Verdugo and O’Neill trades — sending out a lefthanded-hitting outfielder for three pitching prospects, bringing back a righthanded-hitting outfielder for two young arms — points to trades as a central element of offseason roster construction rather than an atypical one.

Likewise, Breslow has made clear that the Sox are very open to dealing young talent in exchange for more established but controllable pitching help, a stance he reiterated in discussing the Sale trade.

▪ There’s time for change.

Because the Sale deal was consummated at roughly the halfway point of the offseason, it could be one of a number of interlocking gears in a broader strategy. That stands in contrast to the Betts/Price trade, which occurred so late in Chaim Bloom’s first offseason that the free-agent market — particularly for starting pitchers — was thoroughly picked over.

That’s not the case now. The Sox can still spend on a bat such as Teoscar Hernández as well as sign or trade for a starting pitcher. They still have money — roughly $40 million to spend while remaining comfortably below the luxury-tax threshold of $237 million, if that is a goal. Possibilities remain.

“There’s plenty of time left in the offseason,” said Breslow. “There are still plenty of opportunities that we continue to engage in, both in free agency and the trade market.”

It remains to be seen how the Sox try to upgrade, and whether they do so in a way to close the gap in the AL East. Breslow’s first offseason in charge of building a roster remains a work in progress.

But, at the least, it has offered evidence of a willingness to wield a tool — the offseason trade — as an integrated part of team-building in a way that hasn’t been seen in years.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.