Top line rises to occasion, as No. 1 Xaverian conquers No. 3 Catholic Memorial to open Catholic Conference slate

The Hawks’ top line led the way, as senior center Jack O’Neil (goal, 2 assists) and junior wingers Jackson Morse (2 goals, assist) and Devin Gosciak (goal) combined for four goals. Second-line center Colvin Callahan tallied another.

The Hawks made a strong opening statement to the rest of the conference by skating to a 5-2 victory over No. 3 CM at Canton Ice House Wednesday night.

CANTON — Top-ranked Xaverian knew it had to dig a little deeper, and be a little tougher, to knock off its Catholic Conference rival Catholic Memorial.

“We had some good finish,” Xaverian coach David Spinale said. “We came at them hard in the first period and we kept it going. I really liked our effort tonight.”

Senior goaltender Cole Pouliot-Porter made 29 saves for Xaverian (6-0-0, 1-0-0 CCL). Pouliot-Porter’s only miscues came off CM goals by Michael Corbett and Nick D’Olympio in the second and third periods, respectively.

“Our goalie made some showstoppers,” Spinale said. “That could’ve been a 5-5 game because they made some great plays and had some great chances.”

Morse sealed the game with 2:25 remaining when he buried a wrist shot to extend the lead to 5-2. He made it 3-0 with a rebound goal 1:41 into the second period.

“I finally feel like I’m putting it together,” Morse said. “I’m playing with two great linemates, and the rest of our team is so strong that I feel like there’s no pressure on me.”

The game’s physicality reached a boiling point following Morse’s second goal, as the rivals combined for seven of their 17 total penalties in the final 2:12 of action.

“I take full responsibility for my players playing the way they did,” CM coach Larry Rooney said after his club fell to 3-2-2, 0-1-0 in league. “They are teenage boys and nobody likes to lose; I just don’t like losing that way.”

“The [penalties] were pretty even, so we were just as guilty,” said Spinale. “I think both teams let their emotions get the best of them.”

Spinale noted the victory helps Xaverian stay on track to compete for the conference title.

“We want to play for a league title,” he said. “We want to win league games, and we want to be playing our best in March, but that was just one more step to show that we can play at a high level.”