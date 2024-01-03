Tyreek Hill and family safe after fire at Dolphins receiver’s home

Hill had been at practice as the Dolphins prepare for their regular-season finale against the Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters that some family members were home at the time of the fire.

“He and his family are safe,” Rosenhaus said. “No one was injured No. 1, no pets, so for that, we’re very grateful. We’re very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there’ll be some smoke and water damage. It’s very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope.”

Rosenhaus said Hill will not comment at this time, that the cause remains under investigation, and that it was largely contained to one room.

Footage showed Hill arriving at his home just before 3 p.m. EST with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, whom he married last month. He was also roaming around outside near the home, sometimes with his hand on his chest and on his face, speaking to authorities.

Hill paid $6.9 million in May 2022 for the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property.

Lawrence hopeful

Trevor Lawrence is trying to be cautious and aggressive with his sprained throwing shoulder, hoping the approach could help him return to the starting lineup for the Jaguars’ pivotal regular-season finale at Tennessee on Sunday.

Lawrence practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, but he didn’t throw during the portion of practice open to reporters. He missed all of last week while resting his right shoulder and sat out Sunday’s 26-0 win over the Panthers, ending a streak of 51 starts for the first overall pick in the 2021 draft.

“It’s feeling better,” Lawrence said Wednesday. “Obviously missing last week’s game is a little slower than I would’ve liked it to be progressing, but it actually feels pretty decent.”

Lawrence sprained an AC joint while diving for a first down on fourth and 1 the previous week at Tampa Bay. He could barely lift his arm in the locker room afterward and has been unable to throw much since.

The Jaguars (9-7) need a victory against the Titans to secure the AFC South title for the second consecutive season. They could still make the playoffs with a loss.

Have a seat

Joe Flacco is ending the regular season where he started it — off to the side. Flacco won’t start in the Browns’ regular-season finale at Cincinnati — along with some other regulars — so they’ll be rested for the playoffs, and the Browns will go with Jeff Driskel, their franchise-record fifth starting quarterback this season . . . Patrick Mahomes will sit out the Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles with their eighth straight AFC West title secured and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs already locked up. The Chiefs can do no better or worse in their postseason positioning after last week’s win over Cincinnati clinched the division, so coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes would get a week of rest. Veteran backup Blaine Gabbert will start . . . Quarterback Brock Purdy will sit out the 49ers’ regular-season finale after the team already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Sam Darnold will start in place of Purdy on Sunday against the Rams with nothing at stake for San Francisco (12-4) . . . Meanwhile for the Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play. Carson Wentz will make his Rams debut at quarterback. The Rams will finish sixth in the NFC if they beat the 49ers or if the Packers lose to the Bears. If the 49ers and Packers both win, Los Angeles will be the seventh seed. Receiver Puka Nacua will suit up for the Rams. He is four receptions and 29 yards from setting NFL rookie records in both categories . . . Quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in the Ravens’ finale against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh said Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens, who have already clinched the top seed in the AFC . . . No matter whether the Seahawks’ season ends on Sunday or not, linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn’t plan on it being his last game. The 33-year-old, six-time first-team All-Pro said he has every intention of playing next season, which would be his 13th. “There’s no might. I never thought anything else outside of that,” Wagner said.