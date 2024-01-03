UCLA-bound Henry Hasselbeck of Xaverian is the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year

Hasselbeck, the son of former Xaverian, Boston College, and NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, is the third straight quarterback to be named Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts, joining Springfield Central’s William Watson, and Central Catholic’s Ayden Pereira as honorees in the 39-year history of the award.

A few weeks after inking his commitment to UCLA and a month after leading Xaverian to the Division 1 championship, Henry Hasselbeck has been named the state's Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

Henry Hasselbeck passed for 19 TDs and rushed for 11 more for Division 1 champion Xaverian.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 165-pound senior tallied 1,349 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions during a 10-2 season that ended with a 31-25 win over St. John’s Prep in the D1 Super Bowl. Hasselbeck added 740 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, and provided a highlight with a 55-yard scamper during a thrilling third quarter of the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

A three-star recruit who also received a scholarship offer to play lacrosse at Maryland, Hasselbeck chose to play football at UCLA over offers from Michigan State, Boston College, and others. He has maintained an “A” average in the classroom and serves a peer minister and mentor to underclassmen at Xaverian.

Two other quarterbacks with Bay State roots were honored as the Gatorade Players of the Year in Connecticut and New Jersey, respectively.

Avon Old Farms senior Ryan Puglisi, a 6-foot-3-inch Paxton resident committed to Georgia, was the Connecticut winner after throwing for 1,758 yards and 14 TDs and rushing for three more in a 7-2 season. In New Jersey, the honor went to Marblehead’s Miles O’Neill (2,100 yards, 20 TDs), a 6-foot-5 senior at The Hun School who has committed to Texas A&M.

As the recipients of the award, Hasselbeck, Puglisi, and O’Neill receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners have donated over $4.9 million to more than 1,600 organizations through awarded grants.

