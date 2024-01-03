Wareham girls’ basketball enjoying better Fortune under new regime

“I don’t know how this team only won three games,” King told him. “They’re better than a three-win team. There’s a lot of talent out there.”

Coach Mike Fortune recalls that after two days of practice and observation, assistant coach Shayne King came up to him with a bold claim.

Wareham has been among the state’s cellar-dwellers for several years. Three seasons ago, the Vikings lost a game, 66-9. Two years ago, they were dealt a 56-4 defeat. They sported a 3-17 record in 2022-23, went a combined 7-42 across three seasons, and changed coaches four times in four years.

This year, Wareham is 5-0 amid a dramatic cultural makeover. Players like sophomore Johnny Tompkins, a lifelong hooper who said she stopped enjoying the sport last year, feel reinvigorated.

“Having a smile on my face, whether or not we’re winning or losing during the game, but just enjoying being there and playing the sport — all I wanted to do was have fun,” she said. “And that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Fortune, a Wareham native who coaches with the Bay State Elite AAU club, took the Wareham job because he felt a familiar face in the community could help stabilize the team. He and assistants King and Kendall Baptiste joined not only to win games, but to help the players feel legitimized and valued.

“Quite honestly, I’m surprised that a lot of the kids stuck with it,” Fortune said. “They’re a resilient bunch. They’re talented, they’re funny; they understand the game. I think they just needed a staff to kind of come on and make them feel like they matter.”

Girls’ basketball in Wareham is disadvantaged. There’s no youth program, so girls often have to play with boys growing up, diminishing interest. This is the first time in several seasons that the high school program has fielded a JV team, in part because Fortune led a significant push to raise awareness and recruit.

The work began in the summer, when Craig Elwood, a Wareham parent, ran workouts for players to develop and build some chemistry before the season. During the fall season, Fortune and the staff would pitch girls’ basketball to other sports teams.

Tompkins recalls the first coaches’ night, when the staff gave out flyers with their resumes and expectations for the program.

“It was much more professional and much more efficient, and just made everyone feel comfortable,” she said.

Wareham, now in the Mayflower Conference, has a new girls’ basketball X (formerly Twitter) account that posts senior spotlight graphics and holiday videos in addition to game results. Fortune ramped up fundraising efforts that have helped the Vikings purchase team-branded sweaters, track suits, and backpacks — amenities they never had before.

“The emphasis and the spotlight has to be on them,” Fortune said. “I want to promote these kids so much because they’re good kids. They haven’t had it and they deserve it, to be perfectly honest.”

Senior Keira Pierre remembers the 56-4 loss to Old Rochester in 2021. In past years, when Wareham fell behind, the team would stop running the offense entirely, and players would take turns trying to get themselves a bucket. Now Pierre notices a staff that is committed to the learning process and has a standard they expect out of players.

“They’re putting their time and everything into us, and we just give it right back to them, because we feel that,” she said.

Wareham’s crowning victory to date was its third, a 38-33 nail-biter against Latin Academy that most agreed they would have lost in prior seasons. Players hugged, cried, and leapt into the air after the hard-fought win. It signaled the Vikings’ rebuilding process was on the right track.

“We worked our butts off, and look at the score … we won,” Pierre said. “To be able to get on the court and play to your heart’s content — just play it out, and we can actually come out saying that we get it — we haven’t had that in a long time.”

Free throws

▪ Whitman-Hanson, looking for its third straight Patriot League Keenan Division title, has leaned on its defense to jump out to a 3-1 start. The Panthers, who return four starters from last year’s 14-8, round-of-32 squad, are holding teams to 34.8 points per game.

Dylan Hurley and Taryn Leonard are leading the way with 4.5 and 3.8 steals, respectively. Hurley, a sophomore guard, is also tops on the team with 11.5 points per game. Leonard, a junior forward, is averaging 8.8 points and 8 rebounds, and junior Lillie MacKinnon contributes 8.3 points and 2.3 assists per night.

The Panthers have no seniors, and are adjusting without reigning league MVP Caitlin Leahy, but they’re developing team camaraderie that coach Michael Costa believes will pay dividends in the long run.

They recently visited New York, where they worked with Pro Skills trainer Steve Dagostino, attended University of Albany practice and saw the Great Danes host Navy, and participated in a workout at “On the Move Fitness.”

Whitman-Hanson also earned a decisive win over local Troy High School to up its streak to three straight.

“The girls really were able to connect and got a chance to spend some quality time together,” Costa said. “This is why we do the trips. Obviously we get a chance to compete and play, but it’s really to develop that team chemistry and learn some things about one another.”

▪ Billerica (5-0) has many multi-sport athletes who were forced into action early in their high school careers and are now benefiting from that experience.

Coach Chris Doneski acknowledged there’s a long way to go, and the grind of a grueling Merrimack Valley Conference schedule awaits, but he likes what he’s seen.

“We’ve been more resilient than the past two years,” Doneski said. “We’ve handled adversity a little better.”

Senior guard Haleigh Cyrus is leading the way with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. Junior forward Sara MacLeod (11 points, 3 steals), senior guard Alyssa Fiorino (6 points, 4 steals), senior guard Audrey Toce (4 points, 5 steals), and sophomore forward Kendra Marino (7 points) are also catalysts.

Billerica already has wins over Chelmsford and Newburyport, among others, and a key matchup with Central Catholic looms next Tuesday.

Games to watch

Friday, No. 6 Medfield at No. 7 Norwood, 6 p.m. – The winner of this one, between two particularly unselfish and defensive-minded groups, will have an inside track on the Tri-Valley Large title.

Friday, Fontbonne at Ursuline, 6:30 p.m. — Both programs are off to strong starts, and a win would go a long way as they try to keep pace with favorite Notre Dame (Hingham) in the Catholic Conference.

Friday, No. 8 Walpole at Framingham, 6:30 p.m. — The Timberwolves have been tested significantly in recent weeks, and the Flyers are no exception. Framingham has a chance to make a statement.

Friday, No. 5 St. Mary’s at No. 3 Cathedral, 6:30 p.m. — This clash pits two of the top teams in the state, in a matchup that will help the winner from a power rankings standpoint.

Tuesday, Hamilton-Wenham at No. 17 Pentucket – Contenders in the Cape Ann Kinney battle in a big showdown.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.