What has Patriots receiver Demario Douglas learned during his rookie season?

After Kendrick Bourne went down with a season-ending ACL tear, Douglas emerged as one of the top weapons in New England’s offense. Speed, smarts, and versatility are a few of the qualities that have helped him contribute in a variety of ways, according to Belichick.

Douglas, however, has been a bright spot. Though he has yet to score a touchdown, the speedster is leading the team in catches (47), targets (73), and receiving yards (548). He was benched after fumbling against the Dolphins in Week 2 and hasn’t fumbled since.

FOXBOROUGH — Demario Douglas’s rookie season wound up being tumultuous for the Patriots (4-12). Questions about Bill Belichick’s future remain unanswered heading into the final game, and offensive woes and injuries to key players have taken a toll.

”Pop has done a good job of serving different roles offensively,” Belichick said. “Different positions, different roles, different type plays, and also some in the return game. He’s a smart kid, works hard, pretty instinctive player. So we’ve been able to do some things with him, a variety of things with him.”

Despite it being such a rough season, Douglas said his personal growth and relationships with teammates have made this a year to remember.

”I’m growing as a person, and then also with our team,” he said. “I’m getting closer with the team, and say if people separate, I have people in other places now. This team is one of a kind, as in like the heart. I’ll always remember this. It’s my first one, and it’s like a family environment.”

Bourne is one of the teammates Douglas reached out to recently. The injured receiver posted a photo of himself on Instagram, and Douglas commented that he missed Bourne. Bourne responded by saying he missed Douglas and would welcome a return to the Patriots next season.

Bourne’s contract is up after this season. He finished with 406 yards and four touchdowns on 37 catches over eight games. Despite playing in just half of the games, Bourne is still third in receiving yards behind Douglas and tight end Hunter Henry.

Douglas said Bourne’s presence in the locker room is one of the reasons why he’d like to see the veteran come back.

”That’s my boy. It’s his energy and everything,” Douglas said. “We’re always around each other. He always brought laughter and energy into the building. Just seeing his growth, and his faith, is amazing.

”On and off the field, he’s different. He has amazing energy. It lifts up the team. He’ll come in here laughing no matter how his day goes. He comes in with a big smile on his face.”

Staying alert

Part of coaching is teaching the game. Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, who has been with the Patriots since 2017, said he is honored to learn from Belichick. Wise said Belichick has made his time in New England feel like a graduate course in football.

”He’s that professor who has that monotone voice,” Wise said. “He knows a lot. He’s been around the game for a long time. He’s that guy who is talking in that same tone every day. You’ve got to listen. If not, you’ll be falling asleep.”

Has Wise ever fallen asleep in one of Belichick’s meetings?

”I plead the fifth,” Wise joked.

Tight end Mike Gesicki laughed when he heard about Wise’s comments on Belichick’s voice and said that he’s never dozed off around Belichick.

”That’s funny that he pleaded the fifth. I have not,” Gesicki said. “That would be a pretty terrifying way to wake up.”

Despite the questions about Belichick’s future, Wise said he’s not sure if there’s any extra motivation to win for Belichick on Sunday against the Jets.

”A lot of people have been saying that,” Wise said. “I don’t really know much about it, but I know that we come in here all the time playing for each other and to go out there and get a win. The main goal we always preach is to give it your all, give it your effort, play for each other.”

A reporter asked Belichick if he had met with owner Robert Kraft about his future. Belichick responded by saying he’s looking forward to preparing for the Jets.

Kraft was spotted in the locker room on Wednesday but did not speak with reporters.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown and cornerback Myles Bryant did not participate in Wednesday’s practice because of illness. The limited participants were defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), tight ends Pharoah Brown (ribs) Henry (knee), linebackers Anfernee Jennings (knee) and Jahlani Tavai (tooth), cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (knee) and Shaun Wade (hip), wide receiver DeVante Parker (ribs), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring) … The Jets announced that quarterback Zach Wilson will not play on Sunday because of a concussion. Wilson went 18 for 36 passing for 156 yards and no touchdowns when the Patriots beat the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.