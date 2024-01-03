Wherever James van Riemsdyk gets moved in Bruins lineup, he works out just fine

The left winger was back in his favorite spot in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets, collecting a goal and a pair of assists.

The veteran Bruin likes to hang out near the crease, where he’s been specializing in tipping shots and collecting rebounds for goals for 15 NHL seasons.

Van Riemsdyk now has 7 goals and 25 points in 34 games, the fastest player to earn his first 25 points as a Bruin since Marc Savard did it in 19 games in 2005-06.

Having played on several spots on the top three lines, Van Riemsdyk looked completely at home playing with Trent Frederic at center and Danton Heinen on the right side. He set up goals for both in the win.

Advertisement

“Obviously, it’s always nice to get rewarded with some points and especially in a game that helps the team win like that,” he said following Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Arena. “I’ve been trying to just find a consistent approach, game in, game out, to contribute within the structure that we’re trying to play.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“And obviously coming to a new team, there’s definitely some moments of learning things along the way and I think it helps, especially for someone like me, that I rely on some instincts. I think just having some things become more instinctual has been a bit of a help.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who coached against van Riemsdyk in their previous NHL stops, has learned a lot about the 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pounder this season. Certainly more than any scouting report could offer.

“How smart he is in support plays,” Montgomery said when asked what he’s learned. “When you coach against the guy, you see where he is and where he has his success. But how he helps a line connect especially offensively.

Advertisement

“And then I think the other thing is his willingness to sacrifice, individual accolades might not [be the word], but ice time, first power play. We’ve moved him around a bunch, and whatever’s best for the team, he just really fits with the Bruins culture of whatever’s best for the spoked-B is what he’s going to do and whatever we ask of him.”

Van Riemsdyk said that while he’s always had a team-first attitude, becoming a father has helped him focus on the bigger picture.

“I think as you kind of get older, your perspective is definitely much easier on that,” he said. “I think, too, having kids helps with that. You’re kind of less focused on your own self and you try to understand perspective as far as the whole group.

“So again, I think it comes with experience. I think you can be adaptable in that way. I think it helps you become more versatile as a player and more valuable to a team when there’s different spots we can be successful in and when we have different combinations that we can use in the lineup, things like that.

“It’s a good thing and gives us different looks that we can look at as the season goes on.”

A time for stitches

Mason Lohrei, who took a puck off the kisser that required some stitches in Columbus, missed practice to tend to some repairs. Montgomery expects the rookie defenseman back for Thursday’s game against the Penguins … Charlie McAvoy led the postpractice stretch. The blue liner’s father-in-law, Mike Sullivan, is the Penguins coach … Matt Poitras, who was scheduled to travel back to Boston from Sweden Wednesday, will not be an option for Thursday’s game. Montgomery said the organization will “start discussing integration back into the lineup,” when the rookie center returns. The Bruins host the Lightning Saturday before a four-game trip beginning Monday in Colorado … On Thursday, the NHL will unveil the initial list of selections (one per team) for the 2024 All-Star Weekend, set for Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.