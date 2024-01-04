An interesting development for ‘Mindhunter’ fans

No hint is too small for fans of “Mindhunter.” The Netflix serial-killer drama from David Fincher lasted for two seasons, before Fincher moved on to other projects and left the story dangling. It was a painful turn of events for fans, since the show had become one of TV’s best by its second season (go binge, if you like dark). It was riveting as the two main FBI agents interviewed serial killers — including Charles Manson (Damon Herriman), David Berkowitz (Oliver Cooper), and Elmer Wayne Henley Jr. (Robert Aramayo) — as part of their efforts in the early 1980s to create a model for profiling serial killers.

Now comes news that perhaps if the situation is right and things work out and everyone involved wants to be involved and Fincher is feeling it, and the stars are aligned, then maybe, just maybe, there might be a season 3. In an interview with Awards Daily, one of the show’s stars, Holt McCallany, gave hardcore fans a fillip of hope.