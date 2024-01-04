Despite lofty ambitions, ‘The Waters’ is muddled by sentimentality

Yet ultimately, Campbell’s first novel in more than a decade has nothing profound or progressive to say about its fertile fictional world, instead serving up a conclusion driven by wish fulfillment, specious sentimentality, and misguided moralizing.

The story chronicles the tween years of Dorothy, who’s mostly called Donkey because she was weaned exclusively on that animal’s milk. A precocious and rangy child, nearly 6 feet tall by age 11, Donkey grows up on M’sauga Island, an untamed quarter-mile of solid ground in the swampland — known as The Waters — of Whiteheart, Mich. The girl is raised, as was her mother, Rose Thorn, by the island’s matron and sole resident, Hermine Zook. Historically, “desperate mothers abandoned baby girls” on M’sauga, and “young women went [there] seeking to prevent babies altogether.” Hermine, known as Herself, is the current provider of these miscarriage-inducing tinctures, as well as other bespoke medicines, poisons, and remedies, which she leaves on an off-island table that functions as part farm stand, part town square. Beneath that table hangs a basket where the aforementioned abandoned children were left, two of whom — Rose and an older girl named Primrose — were reared by Hermine, who also has a biological daughter, Molly.

No men have crossed M’sauga’s rickety wooden drawbridge since Hermine banished her husband, Wild Will, after he began an affair with 15-year-old Primrose — consensually, adult Prim insists. Donkey roams this Y-chromosome–free zone mind-melding with massasauga rattlesnakes and other animals; spouting prime and perfect numbers she learned from a math book sent by Primrose; and helping the aging Hermine with everything from cooking to herbalism.

The world of men surrounds M’sauga, and men in Whiteheart are, almost universally, gun-owning churchgoers prone to spontaneous violence. They train dogs to fight in pits. They disrespect and damage the natural world. They take a belt to their misbehaving kids. And they share “a certain flavor of camaraderie, that of looking away from one another’s misdeeds,” including rape.

Gender roles in Whiteheart are robustly hackneyed. “Decades ago,” the town’s agrarian past, reliant on a superior variety of celery, went belly up. “Husbands and wives stopped working together, and then they had only meals and sex and children in common, and that was when they stopped laughing together.” The men pulled shifts at the paper mill, which polluted the ground water, and grew “terrified of their own womanish inclinations,” which you don’t need me to tell you include “gardening and cooking,” as well as getting teary “at the sight of small children.”

The novel turns on Donkey’s actions, but the townsmen are turned on by the “lazy and beautiful” Rose, a combination fetish object and enchantress. Without Hermine’s salves, the locals can grow discontented, but Rose’s mere presence assuages the Whiteheart male. Rose and Titus, her 24-year-old beau, long planned to marry on her 18th birthday — he gallantly waited despite loving her “since she was eight” — but shortly before that day, Titus’s father raped her. She didn’t tell Titus, but turned down his proposal and fled to California to stay with Prim.

The novel opens with a lengthy flashback to the day that Rose returns home after nine months, the three-day-old Dorothy secreted in her “military-issue backpack.” Once the local boys spy Rose, they feel “like dry thirsty land, and they needed to drink her in like cool water, needed to see her the way they needed the sun to rise.” They ogle her “pretty, muddy legs” and “the way her breasts bulged in the oversized duck-colored work shirt.” Despite their barely suppressed lust, the sight of her also moves them to want to be nicer to their wives, mothers, and grandmas.

When Titus appears, he waxes rhapsodically that “The glorious sun has arisen!” because his “Rosie has come back to [him].” Upon learning of the baby, whose parentage Rose continues to hide, Titus is jealous, despite having just ended a months-long physical relationship, which we know of thanks to the nauseatingly phrased fact that he “had tasted that girl’s fruits every night.” Titus quickly replaces his beloved Rose whenever she leaves town, including once, when he’s 35, with a 19-year-old, an age gap he defends with that most exculpating of arguments: “I’m not breaking any law.” For her part, Rose’s continued interest is portrayed as animalistic — she “hungered for” Titus, was ruled by “the heat of her desire.”

“The Waters” floats lots of big ideas, but none are plumbed deeply. Hermine and Prim both caution about the dangers facing “a girl” in the world, yet the novel’s conclusion centers on cocksure men triumphantly rescuing a woman. Abortion rights are addressed superficially — Donkey removes some “Baby killer” signs, Titus thinks the “whole abortion business is a problem.” Gun violence is addressed by kicking a gun into the swamp, but the men have more at home. Most inscrutably, Rose comes to believe that hating her rapist is “an ugly thing,” and sees forgiveness as her only path toward becoming a loving parent.

In the end, nothing in Whiteheart will change, except the presence of men on M’sauga. This book will likely find its intended audience, but I’ll stay out of these waters.

THE WATERS

By Bonnie Jo Campbell

Norton, 400 pp., $30