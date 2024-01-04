In Gloucester, ‘Above the Fold’ celebrates those behind the lens

With such an abundance to take in, there’s a temptation to see the show in multiple ways: as social documentary, as newspaper history, as a collection of striking and powerful images — often as, for lack of a better word, artistry. It’s hard not to be knocked out by the composition and textures of Josh Reynolds ’s 1998 view of a Coast Guard boat bringing food to a Russian freezer ship.

GLOUCESTER — “Above the Fold: The Photographers of the Gloucester Daily Times, 1973-2005” includes well over 200 items: photographs, cameras, lenses, contact sheets, press passes, old front pages (”old” as in 19th-century old), a photo enlarger, reporter’s notebooks, even a police scanner. An additional batch of photographs make up a 10-minute slide show.

All of those perspectives certainly relate to “Above the Fold,” which is the newspaper term for the top half of Page One. But there’s a simpler, all-encompassing way to view the show: as a love letter. The objects of that love include newspapering, photojournalism, the why and wherefores of daily life, which is what daily journalism springs from.

Charles A. Lowe: Peter Watson, left, and David Cohen, right, at work in the Gloucester Daily Times newsroom, 1973. Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives

Those whys and wherefores can be general: Little League games, civic meetings, weather bad and weather good. They can be regional: the Blizzard of ‘78, hockey camp. They can be specific to Cape Ann: the fishing industry, the lure of the sea generally, a distinctive sense of place and of history that has gone with that.

Amy Sweeney: Eastern Point — Dog Bar Breakwater was busy with activity as people flocked outside to enjoy the warm weather, April 23, 1990. Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives

As you might expect, the show is also a love letter to Cape Ann — specifically, the four communities that are the Daily Times’s north-of-Boston bailiwick: Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, and Manchester-by-the-Sea.

“Above the Fold” runs at the Cape Ann Museum through March 17. It’s curated by the museum’s head librarian and archivist, Trenton Carls.

Jessica Stygles: DPW Director Joe Parisi, Mayor John Bell, Deputy Fire Chief Phil Dench, and Lieutenant Thomas Williams, stand at the site of a water main break on Stacy Boulevard, Dec. 7, 2004. Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives/Jessica Stygles

In 2021, North of Boston Media Group, which owns the Daily Times, donated to CAM an estimated million photographs from the paper’s archives.

There are two introductory sections, one devoted to Charlie Lowe, the paper’s first full-time photographer; the other looks at Cape Ann newspapers before the GDT, which published its first edition on June 18, 1888. This section is where those front pages appear. Fraying, yellow, stained, they’re a papery window on a distant past. Publications include Perley’s Trader Gazette, Procters’ Able Sheet, and The Gloucester News and Semi-Weekly Messenger. With names like those, what would their URLs be if they still existed?

Paul Bilodeau: Six men catch up with each other on a sidewalk bench near Saint Peter's Club in Gloucester. Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives

The bulk of “Above the Fold” offers some very different papery windows, the photographic kind. These are considerably more recent in time, though still opening on the past. The show is mostly organized by photographer. The featured former GDT staffers include Lowe, Reynolds, Jim Mahoney, Kenn Shrader, Mitch Eagan, Amy Sweeney, Cristin Gisler, Paul Bilodeau, Desi Smith, Mike Dean, Jessica Murray, Mary Roy, Jackie Bennett, Sally O’Maley, and Bart Piscitello. There are some 150 photographs by them. Another 60 are the work of GDT stringers and reporters. Those are gathered together on the gallery back wall, collage-like, unframed and umatted.

Desi Smith: George Clooney, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Mark Wahlberg attend last night's press conference on the railways at Harbor Loop to kick off the filming of the Gloucester portion of 'The Perfect Storm," Sept. 8, 1999. Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives

Two thematic sections are devoted to St. Peter’s Fiesta, held annually in Gloucester in June, and the 1991 “perfect storm” nor’easter. The latter comprises eight photographs — nine, if you add in the one elsewhere in the gallery of a press conference for “The Perfect Storm” movie. That’s not the only movie photo. There’s one of Cher, in Rockport, filming “Mermaids,” in 1989. Breaking news, features, human interest, local color, even celebrities: You name it. They’re all in “Above the Fold.”

Advertisement

The show is on the third floor. Visitors who take the stairs might notice on the second floor by the landing 16 color portraits of Gloucester fishermen that Jim Hooper took in 2013-14. They’re worth pausing for. Another portrait from the series is on that floor nearby, in the Out o’ Gloucester gallery.

Kenn Shrader: A car travels along snow-covered Prospect Street in Gloucester, Jan. 10, 1984. Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives

Also in that gallery are nine black-and-white photographs by Arnie Jarmak, relating to the demolition of Gloucester’s Fishermen’s Institute, in 1974. Anyone who saw Jarmak’s 2022 retrospective at Boston College’s McMullen Museum knows what an engaged and caring photographer he is. Those qualities all come through here. He worked for many years at The Chelsea Record — another north-of-Boston newspaper, if a lot less north. In Jarmak, the GDT photographers have a kindred spirit, and vice versa.

ABOVE THE FOLD: The Photographers of the Gloucester Daily Times, 1973-2005

At Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, through March 17. 978-283-0455, home.capeannmuseum.org/

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.