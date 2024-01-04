Golden Globes 2024: 15 nominated movies you can stream right now

As blockbusters like “Barbie,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and more vie for the accolades this awards season, here are 15 movies nominated for 2024 Golden Globes that viewers can stream right now.

The 2024 ceremony, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, is the first major awards show since the strikes by actors and writers in Hollywood ended last year. The Golden Globes also looks to reestablish itself following recent controversies, including investigations into ethical conflicts by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as well as its historical lack of diversity .

‘Air’

“Air,” the 2023 film about the creation of Nike’s Air Jordan sneaker, scored two Golden Globe nominations, including a nod for Matt Damon in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Globe film critic Odie Henderson’s four-star review of “Air” praised Damon for turning in “one of the best performances of his career.” The movie, which also stars and was directed by Ben Affleck, was nominated for best picture, musical or comedy. Available on Amazon Prime Video

‘Barbie’

“Barbie” is poised for a big night at the Golden Globes, as the hit blockbuster film was nominated in nine categories, including best picture, musical or comedy. Henderson noted in his four-star review that the “absolutely bonkers” “Barbie” is “one of the year’s best movies.” Director Greta Gerwig scored a Golden Globe nod for best director, motion picture, while star Margot Robbie is up for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Available on Max

‘Beau Is Afraid’

“Beau Is Afraid” by director and writer Ari Aster scored just a 1½-star review from Globe reviewer Mark Feeney, but actor Joaquin Phoenix earned acclaim for his turn as the titular character, who faces his greatest fears in a surreal journey following his mother’s funeral. “Phoenix gets quite a workout in the role,” writes Feeney, “and that’s not counting his being in nearly every scene.” Phoenix earned the film’s sole Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Available on Showtime

‘Elemental’

“Elemental,” Disney’s latest Pixar picture, got a lukewarm reception from critics, with the Globe’s Henderson calling it a “visually stunning but narratively unsatisfying” film in his 2½-star review. The animated adventure follows characters based on the elements of fire, water, earth, and wind as they navigate life in the metropolis Element City. “Elemental,” which stars Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, and Ronnie del Carmen, scored one Golden Globe nomination for best motion picture, animated. Available on Disney+

‘The Holdovers’

Take a trip back to 1970s Massachusetts with “The Holdovers,” director Alexander Payne’s latest flick about a prep school teacher (Paul Giamatti) who has to watch over students who can’t return home for the holiday break. The comedy-drama, which filmed in Massachusetts and earned a 3½-star review from Henderson, racked up three nominations at this year’s Golden Globes, including best picture, musical or comedy. Giamatti also scored a nomination for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Available on Peacock

‘Maestro’

Director and star Bradley Cooper brings the music and life of Leonard Bernstein to the big screen in “Maestro.” The biopic about the Massachusetts-born conductor is nominated in four Golden Globe categories, including both best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama, and best director in a motion picture for Cooper. The film, which earned a two-star review from Henderson, also features performances by Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s actress-wife, Felicia Montealegre, and New England native Sarah Silverman as his sister, Shirley. Available on Netflix

‘May December’

Director Todd Haynes’s new drama “May December,” starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, is loosely based on the Mary Kay Letourneau scandal. The Globe’s Henderson praised actor Charles Melton’s work on the movie in his look at the best film performances of 2023. Melton also got a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture, with “May December” earning four nominations in total. Available on Netflix

‘No Hard Feelings’

Director Gene Stupnitsky’s raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings” was a surprising hit last year, with actress Jennifer Lawrence starring as a rideshare driver who gets hired by a wealthy family to woo their son, played by Andrew Barth Feldman. Henderson gave the film a three-star review and praised Lawrence’s performance, as it “showcases a fearless flair for physical comedy.” Lawrence earned the movie’s only Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Available on Netflix

‘Nyad’

“Nyad” adds another sports-related biopic into the mix, this time exploring the 2013 attempt by swimmer Diane Nyad to swim the Straits of Florida. Actress Annette Bening plays the titular character, with her performance earning a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, drama. Jodie Foster, who plays Nyad’s coach and pal Bonnie Stoll, is also up for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture. Available on Netflix

‘Rustin’

Director George C. Wolfe tells the incredible story of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin and his contributions to the 1963 March on Washington in “Rustin.” The film, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, scored one nomination for star Colman Domingo, who plays the titular character. The Globe’s Henderson called Domingo’s turn in “Rustin” a “damn good performance that deserves accolades” in his three-star review. Available on Netflix

‘Saltburn’

“Saltburn,” the latest dark comedy by director and writer Emerald Fennell, is a “grim and striking” look at the English class system, according to Feeney’s two-star review in the Globe. The film stars Barry Keoghan as an Oxford student struggling to fit in who becomes obsessed with his wealthy schoolmate, played by Jacob Elordi. Keoghan earned a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, drama, while costar Rosamund Pike is up for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture. Available on Amazon Prime Video

‘Society of the Snow’

Feel the chills in “Society of the Snow,” a Spanish-language survival thriller by director J.A. Bayona. The film tells the story of the 1972 Andes flight disaster and stars Enzo Vogrincic Roldán, Matías Recalt, and Agustín Pardella. “Society of the Snow” earned one Golden Globe nomination for best motion picture, non-English language. Available on Netflix

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Head back to the spider-verse in Sony’s latest animated Spider-Man tale. The sequel to 2018′s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” reteams Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales with the multiverse of spider-people, such as Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy, to take on a new threat to the Marvel landscape. The film earned a three-star review from Henderson and is also up for three Golden Globe nominations, including best motion picture, animated. Available on Netflix.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day took on the iconic roles of Mario and Luigi for last year’s video game-inspired hit “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Although the film earned a paltry 1½-star review from Henderson, it did clean up at the box office, raking in more than $1.36 billion worldwide, second only to “Barbie.” The movie is up for two Golden Globe nominations, including best motion picture, animated and cinematic and box office achievement. Available on Netflix

‘Suzume’

“Suzume” by director and writer Makoto Shinkai was one of the most popular films in Japan in 2022, becoming the highest-grossing movie in the country that year. The animated tale is a coming-of-age story about a girl named Suzume who befriends a stranger to stave off supernatural disasters. “Suzume” is nominated for a Golden Globe in the best motion picture, animated category. Available on Crunchyroll

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.