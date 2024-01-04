How to watch this year’s Golden Globes

Recent controversy has put a spotlight on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and inspired investigations into the show’s ethical conflicts, which left the 2021 Golden Globes off the airwaves. This weekend, the show returns to its live programming on Jan. 7.

Hollywood awards season commences with the 81st Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, as A-list movie and television stars vie for major accolades.

When are the 2024 Golden Globes?

This year’s event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be held at the the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

How to watch and stream the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will air live on CBS. It is also available on Paramount+ for subscribers who pay for the Showtime add-on. Otherwise, it will be available to stream on Monday.

Who’s hosting and presenting?

Comedian Jo Koy, best known for his stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, will host this year’s Golden Globes as the event’s first solo Filipino host.

He will be joined by an all-star lineup of presenters, including Amanda Seyfried, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Florence Pugh, Oprah Winfrey, Simu Liu, and more.

What movies, shows, and stars are nominated?

A number of the past year’s biggest blockbusters cleaned up with nominations, with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” leading the way with nine and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” close behind with eight. Both films are nominated for best motion picture — “Barbie” for best comedy or musical and “Oppenheimer” for best drama — while both Gerwig and Nolan are contenders for the best director category.

Massachusetts is also well-represented at this year’s awards. “Air,” which Bay State native Ben Affleck directed and co-starred in alongside Cambridge-born Matt Damon, earned two Golden Globe nominations, including best picture, musical, or comedy. The film competes in the category against Massachusetts-set films “American Fiction” and “The Holdovers.”

Damon’s role in “Air” earned him a nod for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical, or comedy, alongside “American Fiction” star Jeffrey Wright and “The Holdovers” actor Paul Giamatti. Da’Vine Joy Randolph of “The Holdovers” is also nominated for best supporting actress, motion picture.

In television, “Succession” surpassed all series with nine nominations, with Boston-born actor Jeremy Strong up against co-stars Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox in the category of best performance by an actor in a television series, drama.

“The Bear” collected five nominations each, with Dorchester’s own Ayo Edebiri nominated for best actress in a television series, musical, or comedy and Amherst native Ebon Moss-Bachrach among nominees for best supporting actor, television.

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray @globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.