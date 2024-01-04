The past refuses to loosen its hold on the troubled characters of Jill McCorkle’s ‘Old Crimes’

The title story posits a woman remembering a weekend getaway as a young, insecure creative writing student with a then-boyfriend whose arrogant cluelessness would test our belief in her judgment — if we didn’t recall similar, foolish choices made in youth: “Was she just another notch in his belt? Or would they live ever after either happily or not?”

Some writers’ reputations accrete over years to the point of preceding them, like a friendly force field. Jill McCorkle may be one such author. Called “a bard of Southern fiction” by O, The Oprah Magazine, McCorkle has figured as beloved on the literary scene for many years. Her new story collection, however, won’t give easy comfort. In each “ Old Crimes ” tale, the past has thrown a rope around its characters’ necks, and is tugging.

Winning the creepiness sweepstakes is McCorkle’s sketch of the couple’s so-called romantic retreat, a “family inn” positioned “out in the middle of the woods in an old farmhouse with a prefab wing of rooms, like a rundown motel...tattered pinwheels in Pepsi bottles on the tables, a kewpie doll by the cash register...pastel-colored rocks growing in a fish bowl...[all of which] left her feeling like life had slowed, clicking like a dying engine, and then stopped.”

Stakes soar when a lonely, neglected foster child appears — and the young woman’s hapless care for the wretched girl’s likely fate complicates prior focuses. What began as a late-bloomer’s coming-of-age story becomes a sad meditation on repeating cycles of human suffering.

Taking the famous Glen Campbell song as a springboard, “The Lineman” wonders how an actual “lineman for the county” might feel about a world (and family) abandoning him for the iCloud. The narrator’s Facebook-addicted wife has hooked up with a “university guy” who teaches Digital Communications, and his scornful teenage daughter is fused to her smartphone — leaving him sadly nostalgic for old modes: television requiring you “to get up off your ass to change the channel;” the phone as “[a] fixture. Not an appendage to interrupt you ten million times a day;” sound systems featuring “a turntable with speakers the size of small coffins,” and most importantly, “silence....so quiet you could hear what someone said.” His fading hope? “[W]hen the blackout comes you’ll be wishing for somebody who actually read the manual...”

“Commandments” may come closest to amusing readers, as a kind of recitatif by a group of women who’ve all been jilted by the same suave dude: “...a self-help group of sorts...We joked that we were bound by rage and regret...” The poignant “Swinger” describes a woman who has lived as the devoted mistress of a married man, longing for a level of never-granted legitimacy, mulling their shared life in the wake of his sudden death. “[D]on’t you want a divorce and a life?” she’d asked him early on. “‘Sure, sure I do,’ he said, but that was in the very beginning and so she didn’t ask anymore.”

“A Simple Question” builds, like the title story, on a memory, this one the remembered friendship of a then-young teacher with an older one: “[Anna] recalled how she had envied those like Muriel with so much of life fixed and decided in their suburban backyards...a life partner, a child, a pet.” Heartwrenchingly, Muriel’s real story is paid out, and Anna’s assumptions are chastened. “Baby in the Pan” stages an escalating argument between a mother who collects dolls and follows television evangelists, with her impatient, progressive grown daughter (whose own baby doesn’t compel the older woman).

These stories don’t suggest — paraphrasing a famous poem — much pending light or certitude or help for pain. In “Filling Station,” a lonely man rents a room in what was once his grandparents’ home, over a gas station run by a hard-bitten young woman. “For him, [the] space was like entering Google Earth, visiting a place of the past...He knew it was about feeling loved but the equation seemed too difficult to even begin solving.”

“Sparrow” opens with a newly-divorced mother who’s moved with her two kids to a new town she’d loved “at first sight: the river, the easy access to the city, the winding roads” — but who must, with the rest of its community, contemplate the recent, apparent infanticide/suicide there of a young mother. Eventually the story zeroes in on a seemingly harmless grandmother who shows up at Little League games, who will later shock reader and narrator alike by revealing a quite different identity. “As a group, we [townspeople] disagreed about many things...yet we all shared the desire to keep our children safe. In that way, we were all together.”

I remember a local teacher of contemporary music once urging us newcomer students — we who were having trouble understanding the sounds — to listen to the non-melodic music “as if to a waterfall.” Perhaps that mind-set gives a useful method for entering and dwelling inside a great deal of modern literary fiction as well, with the collection “Old Crimes” offering a fair invitation.

OLD CRIMES: Stories

By Jill McCorkle

Algonquin, 256 pp., $27

Joan Frank’s recent books are “Juniper Street: a Novel” and “Late Work: A Literary Autobiography of Love, Loss, and What I Was Reading.”