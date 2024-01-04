Rebecca Boyle shares the books that have helped her deal with grief after a sudden loss

BOYLE: I lost my mother suddenly just a few weeks ago so I am reading a lot of books about grief.

In her new book, “ Our Moon: How Earth’s Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are, ” Rebeca Boyle recounts the many ways this satellite has not only influenced human civilization but even made it possible. An award-winning science writer, Boyle has written for The Atlantic, Scientific American, and The New York Times, among other publications. She lives in Colorado Springs with her family. Her book is out Jan. 16.

BOOKS: Have any of the books on grief helped?

BOYLE: I like “It’s OK That You Are Not OK” by Megan Devine, which was recommended by a friend who lost her mom suddenly. It’s very raw and talks about how even well-meaning friends and family members don’t know how to deal with your grief. It’s helping me not feel crazy. Another one is “The Grieving Brain” by Mary-Frances O’Connor. It’s helping me navigate what is happening to me physiologically.

BOOKS: Are you reading any other kind of book?

BOYLE: I also just started Daniel Mason’s new novel “North Woods,” which has landed on a lot of best-of-the-year lists. It is set in New England and covers 400 years. I just started it because I’m behind on my novel reading. I read a lot of nonfiction as part of my job. I want to know what’s in the nonfiction zeitgeist but I feel like reading fiction is a cleanse. So that is what I read for myself.

BOOKS: What was the last great novel you read?

BOYLE: Gabrielle Zevin’s “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.” It’s about two video game programmers. It’s a story about art and art-making as well as about how deep love can come from friendship, not just romance. It’s so rich, the characters are so real and vivid.

BOOKS: What was your last best nonfiction read?

BOYLE: Peter Stark’s “Gallop Toward the Sun,” which is the story of Tecumseh and William Henry Harrison’s fight on how to divide the continent. I love reading history. If I’m going to buy a nonfiction book, it will be history or history of science. But I also buy poetry books. I just bought Joy Harjo’s most recent book, “Weaving Sundown and a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years.” The poems feel timeless but also fresh.

BOOKS: Which other poets do you read?

BOYLE: I went to Chile a few years ago and I started reading Gabriela Mistral. The way Mistral writes to the mountains and to the landscape in Chile reminds me of biblical poetry almost, like in Psalms.

BOOKS: Was there an author or book that sent you into science writing?

BOYLE: Carl Sagan. I always loved science as a kid. My dad was a retired airline pilot and engineer, which I thought was cool. I wanted to be an astronaut for a while but went to college and got tired of physics. I started studying history. I would read science books for my own sake. I was obsessed with “Cosmos.” Sagan looms large for my generation as a brilliant scientist and brilliant storyteller.

BOOKS: Did you read anything for your book that you would recommend to other people?

BOYLE: I think everyone should read Bertrand Russell’s “A History of Western Philosophy.” I love this book because it’s so accessible and funny and very British in its dryness. And it gives you this classic education, which is the bedrock of Western thinking.

BOOKS: Is there a way the moon has influenced reading?

BOYLE: Writing was invented about 4,000 years ago to keep track of property and transactions, and for religion, which was derived from the moon. People were tracking the moon and its phases because those had astrological meaning to them. They wanted to be able to plan and perform the right rituals — say, to protect the king from a lunar eclipse — so people wrote this stuff down. The moon played a huge role in the development of the written word.