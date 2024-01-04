Definitive Healthcare in Framingham cuts 154 jobs

Definitive Healthcare in Framingham cut 154 jobs on Thursday, the company’s third — and deepest — round of layoffs in the past year.
The latest round of cuts was the result of refocusing and reorganizing the company on the most profitable opportunities, chief executive Robert Musslewhite wrote in an email to employees, without offering specifics about the types of roles and locations impacted.
“The delicate balance between optimization and investment is a constant consideration in transformation efforts,” Musslewhite, who has run the company since August, 2022, wrote in the email obtained by the Globe. “This past year has undoubtedly been the most challenging in DH’s history, as we have bid farewell to many outstanding colleagues and friends. Each of these decisions has been hard and painful.”
Revenue growth has slowed over the past year at Definitive Healthcare, which collects data about the medical industry to help drug companies and others sell to hospitals and care providers. Third-quarter sales rose 14 percent to $65 million, down from a 33 percent growth rate in the same quarter of 2022. The company’s stock price has fallen 20 percent over the past year.
Definitive Healthcare laid off 6 percent of its workforce, or 55 people, last January and another 42 people in July. Definitive Healthcare had nearly 1,000 employees at the end of 2022, according to a securities filing.
The company was founded by serial Boston entrepreneur Jason Krantz in 2011 to gather data about healthcare providers that would be useful to their suppliers. Customers range from biotech startups to construction companies and food service vendors.
Definitive Healthcare went public in 2021 and initially soared to a stock-market value of more than $6 billion. Krantz shifted from CEO to chairman of the board when Musslewhite took over in 2022.
