Definitive Healthcare in Framingham cuts 154 jobs

Definitive Healthcare in Framingham cut 154 jobs on Thursday, the company’s third — and deepest — round of layoffs in the past year.

The latest round of cuts was the result of refocusing and reorganizing the company on the most profitable opportunities, chief executive Robert Musslewhite wrote in an email to employees, without offering specifics about the types of roles and locations impacted.

“The delicate balance between optimization and investment is a constant consideration in transformation efforts,” Musslewhite, who has run the company since August, 2022, wrote in the email obtained by the Globe. “This past year has undoubtedly been the most challenging in DH’s history, as we have bid farewell to many outstanding colleagues and friends. Each of these decisions has been hard and painful.”