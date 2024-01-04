Devoted Health has raised $2 billion

Devoted Health has cleared the $2 billion threshold for total venture funding, after completing a $175 million round last week. A spokesperson for the Waltham-based provider of Medicare Advantage insurance plans said that before this latest round, Devoted had raised $1.99 billion in funding. The company currently employs more than 2,000 people, serves Medicare enrollees in 13 states, and saw membership grow by 70 percent last year to about 140,000 members. The spokesperson said the latest funding round will help support the company’s continued growth into new markets. Roughly one dozen VC firms participated in the latest round. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Chief executive Ed Park said “it’s deeply gratifying to have so many others believe in the promise of our model.” He founded Devoted in 2017 with his brother Todd to provide preventive care services alongside traditional Medicare coverage, with a stated goal of providing “all-in-one care for older Americans.”— JON CHESTO

COPIERS

Xerox to lay off 15 percent of workforce

Xerox said Wednesday that it was cutting 15 percent of its workforce as part of a restructuring, the company’s latest effort to shift focus to its business-services offerings and away from its iconic photocopiers. In a news release, the company said it would reduce its global staff, which included roughly 23,000 employees in 2022, and name a new leadership team. The layoffs are expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024. In recent years, Xerox has struggled to adjust to the digital age as demand for ink and print documents crumbled. — NEW YORK TIMES

COMPUTERS

Microsoft keyboard to include key for chatbot

Computer keyboards are making room for an artificial intelligence chatbot button as Microsoft unveils its first major keyboard redesign in three decades. Starting this month, some new personal computers that run Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system will have a special “Copilot key” that launches the software giant’s AI chatbot. Getting third-party computer manufacturers to add an AI button to laptops is the latest move by Microsoft to capitalize on its close partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and make itself a gateway for applications of generativeAI technology. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates tick up

The average long-term US mortgage rate edged higher this week, ending a nine-week slide that gave prospective homebuyers some breathing room after home loan borrowing soared to the highest level in more than two decades. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage inched up to 6.62 percent from 6.61 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.48 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Kia, Toyota, and Ford models named cars of year

The Kia EV9 large electric SUV won the 2024 North American Utility of the Year award, while the Toyota Prius hybrid took the top car honors, and Ford’s Super Duty pickup won the truck award. The honors, announced Thursday at a meeting of the Automotive Press Association in Detroit, are often used in advertising by automakers. About 50 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada tested and rated the vehicles based on how much they set new benchmarks for their segment of the automobile market. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PET CARE

Clorox banking on kitty litter

Clorox Co.’s gleaming new cat litter factory in West Virginia is a bet on the pandemic-fueled pet economy, but the cleaning-products maker may be late to the party. The company spent $100 million to build the 97,000-square-foot facility, which opened in late 2022 and boosted its production capacity following several years of rising pet adoptions. Along with ramping up production of cat litter, Clorox is exploring new stress-reducing pheromone sprays and collars. Consumers spent lavishly on their animal companions during the pandemic but the pet market now appears to be headed for a downturn, with demand cooling off for everything from toys to veterinarians to pet insurance. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRANSPORTATION

Container shipping costs soar as vessels avoid Red Sea

Short-term rates for container shipping between Asia, Europe, and the United States are climbing on reduced capacity caused by the threats to cargo vessels in the Red Sea. The spot rate for shipping goods in a 40-foot container from Asia to northern Europe now tops $4,000, a 173 percent jump from just before the diversions started in mid-December, Freightos.com, a cargo booking and payment platform, said late Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer drug for Parkinson’s succeeds in early trial

Bayer said that its gene therapy against Parkinson’s disease succeeded in an early-stage trial, allowing the German company to start with a phase-II study of the medicine in coming months. The therapy was well tolerated in 11 patients with no serious adverse events after 18 months, according to a statement Thursday. Bayer now has two cutting-edge therapies advancing through trials with Parkinson’s, following last summer’s publication of promising data for stem-cell therapy Bemdaneprocel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Lilly says diabetes and obesity drugs are not for ‘cosmetic’ weight loss

Eli Lilly & Co. cautioned against using its popular diabetes and obesity drugs for “cosmetic weight loss” as off-label use of the medications has skyrocketed and shortages ensued. “Mounjaro and Zepbound are indicated for the treatment of serious diseases; they are not approved for — and should not be used for — cosmetic weight loss,” the company said in a statement Thursday morning. Neither drug is approved for weight loss in people who don’t have a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes or obesity. Weight-loss drugs were popularized after social media influencers on TikTok and celebrities. The demand prompted supply troubles, which impacted the ability of people with diabetes to get their medications. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Buy now, pay later a hit over the holidays

Plans that let consumers pay over time helped generate a record $222.1 billion in online holiday sales Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, according to the latest Adobe Analytics report, up 4.9 percent from the same period in 2022. Use of buy now, pay later financing plans hit an all-time high of $16.6 billion for e-commerce purchases in the last two months of 2024, Adobe said, 14 percent more than for last year’s holiday spending. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACIES

Walgreens cuts dividend

Walgreens is chopping its dividend nearly in half as the drugstore chain looks to strengthen its balance sheet. The health care giant said Thursday that reducing its quarterly payout to shareholders to 25 cents per share will help free up capital to spend growing its pharmacy and health care businesses. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. runs a network of around 13,000 drugstores globally. The company is working with VillageMD to open primary care practices next to some locations. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EXERCISE

Peloton and TikTok team up

Peloton launched a partnership with TikTok on Thursday to create a fitness hub on the popular video app and tap into a new pool of potential customers. The agreement marks the first time Peloton will produce custom social content for a partner outside of its own network, the company said in a statement Thursday. The new co-branded hub, which will be available in the United States, UK, and Canada, will feature dedicated Peloton content, including select live classes — with and without equipment required — original instructor series, and celebrity collaborations, available through the #TikTokFitness hashtag. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

