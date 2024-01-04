Novo signs $1.1 billion obesity R&D deals with two biotechs

(Bloomberg) — Novo Nordisk, the drugmaker behind the hit obesity treatment Wegovy, signed research deals with a pair of biotechs backed by Cambridge-based Flagship Pioneering, agreeing to pay as much as $1.1 billion to develop new technologies to tackle diseases linked to weight.

The first project, with Omega Therapeutics Inc., aims to use the body’s mechanisms for controlling how genes work to treat obesity by boosting metabolism, instead of reducing the appetite. The second, with Cellarity Inc., will target a drug for an obesity-related liver disease called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH.

Both projects are early research, far from reaching patients. They’re part of Novo’s effort to broaden its experimental pipeline, as the Danish drugmaker seeks to maintain its lead in the fast-growing field of obesity drugs.