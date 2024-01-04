Jeff Speck, Chris Dempsey team up to launch new urban design firm

While they have different skills and experiences, Speck and Dempsey share similar sensibilities: Speck approached Dempsey about launching the venture at a meeting last spring of pedestrian advocacy group WalkMassachusetts. Speck, who recently turned 60, is an architect by training who built a nationally recognized urban planning practice, and wrote a best-selling book entitled “Walkable City.” Dempsey, who is 41, led the Transportation for Massachusetts advocacy group for more than four years before running for state auditor last year; he also worked as a top state transportation aide under then-governor Deval Patrick and cofounded the group No Boston Olympics group that successfully battled a business-led effort to bring the 2024 summer Olympics to Massachusetts.

The nationally renowned urban planner has teamed up with transportation consultant Chris Dempsey to launch a design firm, Speck Dempsey LLC. The pair of Brookline residents are bringing their own clients to the new venture, and last month they signed their first project together, to help with a safe streets initiative for the city of Worcester.

Jeff Speck has made it his lifelong mission to make America great for walking again — and he’s turning to a local transportation expert for help with pulling it off.

Together, they’ll provide planning and design advice to municipal clients and developers, with a bent toward creating neighborhoods that are less dependent on cars and more friendly to walkers and public transit riders.

“I can help a client work through a thorny transportation, political or regulatory problem,” said Dempsey, who described the new firm as a 50/50 partnership with Speck. “Jeff’s bread and butter is creating beautiful plans for the next great neighborhood. We think we can really provide a lot of value to our clients by combining those skillsets.”

Speck said the practice will have clients around the US and in other countries, while emphasizing projects close to home in Massachusetts. Before launching their joint venture, both Dempsey and Speck consulted with Wellesley-based developer Mark Development on a major project in Kenmore Square, and they’ll continue to work with Mark on that development as well as at the Riverside MBTA station in Newton. They’ll also continue work that Speck started on traffic redesigns for Watertown Square and downtown Hyannis.

They have not yet hired any additional employees, but Dempsey said he hopes to do so in 2024. Similarly, they don’t have an office, but “we’d love to consider one in the future,” Dempsey said.

To Speck, this new partnership is about expanding his reach while in the prime of his career.

“I wanted to be able to have [the] most impact,” Speck said. “Growing a larger firm seemed the right way to do it. I’ve known Chris for many years and have long admired him. It was clear to me if anyone was going to do a great job with it, it was going to be him.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.